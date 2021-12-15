Celebrated author, feminist and activist bell hooks has died, aged 69.

The author was surrounded by her close friends and family when she died at home from an illness, a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley, said.

hooks – whose real name was Gloria Jean Watkins – published her books and scholarly articles under her chosen pen name to honour her maternal great-grandmother, whose name was Bell Blair Hooks.

Watkins opted to use the name with lowercase letters in order to focus attention on her ideas as opposed to her identity. She said that her decision points to the “substance of books, not who I am”.

She was best known for writing about race, gender and class – and the connection between all three.

Watkins, who was considered an acclaimed cultural critic, published more than 30 books, starting with 1978’s poetry collection And There We Wept, when she was a lecturer at the University of Southern California

Her other works include 1981’s Ain’t I A Woman: Black Women and Feminism, which was published when she was 29, Teaching to Transgress: Education as the Practice of Freedom in 1994, and Rock my soul: Black people and self-esteem in 2003.

She also wrote several children’s books.

bell hooks – real name Gloria Jean Watkins – used her pen name to honour her great-grandmother (Getty Images)

Watkins once described feminism as “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression”, which is frequently cited by feminists.

Since 2004, she taught at Berea College in Kentucky, a liberal arts college that does not charge students for tuition.

In 2014, she founded the bell hooks Institute, which documents her life and work.