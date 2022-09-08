Booker Prize clarifies comment fans found ‘patronising and sickening’
‘We regret the offence caused by what was intended to be a celebration of the shared joy of reading,’ foundation issued in a statement
Booker Prize has clarified a previous comment made during the foundation’s recent live stream, which fans found “sickening and patronising”.
During the Booker Prize Shortlist Announcement event on Wednesday (7 September), the foundation’s director, Gaby Wood, made a remark to one of the book clubs present, laughingly saying: “And I gather you have a dinner lady and a steelworker amongst you this evening... and a man?! Much more rare!”
Following the live stream, a now-defunct Twitter account shared the clip of Wood’s comment, and many angry fans were quick to respond.
“Oh hahaha, working-class people reading, how funny. A dinner lady, discussing literature, imagine that!” one commented.
“It’s just so sad. Why are people so elitist, and with reading!” a second added.
“The tweet has been deleted, but the damage is done,” a third wrote. “Seeing a Booker Prize judge giggle and pour scorn on the fact that a dinner lady and steelworker had attended a book club is patronising and sickening.”
“Looks like @TheBookerPrizes have deleted the clip. Understandable. Be good if they also reflect on it,” one suggested. “Like all orgs in this industry, they should be able to cope with some criticism.”
Now, in a new statement provided to The Independent, Wood clarified her remarks, saying: “The book clubs participating in a new Booker Prize initiative were being congratulated in their presence. Reference was made to the locations and professions of those taking part, to give a flavour of the groups.
“We regret the offence caused by what was intended to be a celebration of the shared joy of reading.”
In response to the confusion regarding the deletion of an account that shared a clip of the comments, the organisation said: “The tweet mentioned was not from The Booker Prize account.
“The user who tweeted a clip taken from the live stream, who we have not been in touch with, seems to have deleted their account,” they added.
“The person mistakenly referred to as a judge in the thread, isn’t a judge, it’s Gaby Wood, Director of the Booker Prize Foundation. We have not deleted any tweets.”
The Booker Prize 2022 shortlist was announced earlier at the event, revealing six authors representing five different nationalities and four continents.
The 2022 winner will be announced on 17 October in a ceremony held at the Roundhouse, London. For the first time since 2019, the event will be held fully in person.
