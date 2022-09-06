This year’s Booker Prize shortlist, described by the chair of judges as a collection of books that “speak powerfully about important things”, has been announced. The six titles chosen are “set in different places at different times and are all about events that, in some measure, happen everywhere and concern us all”.
Unlike last year’s shortlist, which was dominated by debuts, no first-time writers have been nominated within this year’s final six. The list, however, is not without its firsts, as the shortest book in the prize’s history – a 116-page “gem of a slim novel” titled Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan – has been recognised alongside the prize’s oldest author to be shortlisted: Alan Garner, for his novel Treacle Walker.
Similarly, half of the novels have been published by independent publishers, and the list includes a diverse range of writers, with the authors representing five different nationalities.
Chair of judges Neil MacGregor said the six books were chosen because: “In every one, the author uses language not only to tell us what happens, but to create a world which we, outsiders, can enter and inhabit.” As such, it’s clear the shortlisted books will serve as they should – as a means to transport us from the here and now, and provide us with a way of discovering a full range of different perspectives, cultures, characters and events.
In honour of this year’s announcement, we’ve taken a look at the Booker Prize 2022 shortlist. Join us in championing and supporting these writers by reading their inspiring and remarkable novels, which will stay with you long after you’ve put them down. The winner will be announced on Monday 17 October, so you’ve not got long to get through them all and decide which one is your favourite.
‘Glory’ by NoViolet Bulawayo, published by Chatto & Windus
Taking inspiration from George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Bulawayo’s second novel is set in the animal kingdom of Jidada, an oppressive fictional African country. It’s the story of an uprising in a country that’s stuck in a cycle as old as time and centres around the fall of Old Horse, the long-standing leader. It’s said to be an emotional rollercoaster that takes on big themes of genocide, misogyny and racism.
The judges described the book as a “magical crossing of the African continent in its political excesses and its wacky characters. Here the fable is never far from the reality”.
‘The Trees’ by Percival Everett, published by Influx Press
A real page-turner, The Trees opens with a series of murders in a rural part of Mississippi. As the investigation unravels, further eerie revelations are discovered. The novel is said to provide a powerful critique of racism and police violence.
The judges called it a “dance of death with jokes – horrifying and howlingly funny”. It “asks questions about history and justice and allows not a single easy answer”.
‘Treacle Walker’ by Alan Garner, published by 4th Estate
Treacle Walker is the story of an introspective young boy, Joe, who forms a friendship with a wandering healer as he tries to make sense of the world. Fusing together myth and folklore, as well as providing an exploration of modern science, Garner’s novel is said to be a moving tale.
With all the author’s stories, they “draw you relentlessly into their echoing metaphysical and emotional space: this one made some of us cry”, noted the judges.
‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ by Shehan Karunatilaka, published by Sort of Books
Against the backdrop of murderous mayhem in a Sri Lanka beset by civil war comes Karunatilaka’s The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, which the judges described as being a “whodunnit and race against time”. Full of ghosts and gags, the novel dissects the dark side of Sri Lanka’s history and it’s full of energy.
'Small Things Like These’ by Claire Keegan, published by Faber
Despite being just 116 pages in length, making it the shortest book to ever be recognised by the Booker Prize, Small Things Like These has been described by The Independent as being “a gem” of a novel. It’s set in a small Irish town and introduces us to a coal merchant, Bill Furlong, who feels the past rising up within him as he experiences people’s complicit silences regarding church control.
‘Oh William!’ by Elizabeth Strout, published by Viking
Oh William! is the third in a series of books about the fictional character Lucy Barton, who the Booker Prize judges previously described as being “brittle, damaged, unravelling, vulnerable and most of all, ordinary”. They said it’s “one of those quietly radiant books that finds the deepest mysteries in the simplest things”. They praised “gentle reflections on marriage, family, love and loneliness” for being “utterly piercing”.
