Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

This year’s Booker Prize shortlist, described by the chair of judges as a collection of books that “speak powerfully about important things”, has been announced. The six titles chosen are “set in different places at different times and are all about events that, in some measure, happen everywhere and concern us all”.

Unlike last year’s shortlist, which was dominated by debuts, no first-time writers have been nominated within this year’s final six. The list, however, is not without its firsts, as the shortest book in the prize’s history – a 116-page “gem of a slim novel” titled Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan – has been recognised alongside the prize’s oldest author to be shortlisted: Alan Garner, for his novel Treacle Walker.

Similarly, half of the novels have been published by independent publishers, and the list includes a diverse range of writers, with the authors representing five different nationalities.

Chair of judges Neil MacGregor said the six books were chosen because: “In every one, the author uses language not only to tell us what happens, but to create a world which we, outsiders, can enter and inhabit.” As such, it’s clear the shortlisted books will serve as they should – as a means to transport us from the here and now, and provide us with a way of discovering a full range of different perspectives, cultures, characters and events.

In honour of this year’s announcement, we’ve taken a look at the Booker Prize 2022 shortlist. Join us in championing and supporting these writers by reading their inspiring and remarkable novels, which will stay with you long after you’ve put them down. The winner will be announced on Monday 17 October, so you’ve not got long to get through them all and decide which one is your favourite.