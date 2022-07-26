Literary awards provide us with a means to discover new authors and novels that may not have been on our radar before, and on that note, the Booker Prize 2022 longlist has now been announced. Wondering what to expect from this year’s Booker dozen (the 13 longlisted titles)? Well, it’s certainly an exciting one – full of firsts, independent publishers and established authors.

There’s also plenty of new talent (three debut novelists have been longlisted), as well as heavyweights – with four of the 13 having been previously longlisted. Plus, the shortest book in the prize’s history – a 116-page “gem of a short novel” titled Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan – has also been recognised.

But that’s not the only thing of note, the prize has longlisted both its youngest and its oldest author in its history. Twenty-year-old Leila Mottley has been recognised for Nightcrawling, while Alan Garner, author of Treacle Walker, will celebrate his 88th birthday on the day of the winning ceremony (17 October).

As you can tell, the 2022 Booker Prize longlist really does celebrate an exciting array of writers and fiction. And this year’s chair of judges, Neil MacGregor praised each title for being “exceptionally well written and carefully crafted”.

If you want to discover more about these wonderful works of fiction, read on for everything there is to know about each title, including where to buy them now. And if you fancy a challenge, why not try and get through them all ahead of the shortlist being announced on Tuesday 6 September. Good luck.

‘Glory’ by NoViolet Bulawayo, published by Chatto & Windus Taking inspiration from George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Bulawayo’s second novel is set in the animal kingdom of Jidada, an oppressive fictional African country. It’s the story of an uprising in a country that’s stuck in a cycle as old as time and centres around the fall of Old Horse, the long-standing leader. It’s said to be an emotional rollercoaster that takes on big themes of genocide, misogyny and racism. Buy now £ 13.99 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Trust’ by Hernan Diaz, published by Picador Trust is a collection of four books, each one telling slightly different versions of Wall Street in the Twenties, leading up to the Great Depression. Centred around a wealthy couple, the judges noted that the book “challenges us to rethink everything we know both about the institutions on which nations are built and the narratives by which stories are told”. Buy now £ 16.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘The Trees’ by Percival Everett, published by Influx Press Described as a “page-turner” by the Booker Prize 2022 judges, The Trees opens with a series of murders in a rural part of Mississippi. As the investigation unravels, further eery revelations are discovered. And the novel is said to provide a powerful critique of racism and police violence. Buy now £ 9.99 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Booth’ by Karen Joy Fowler, published by Serpent's Tail Set in the 19th century this novel is centred around the Booths – a family of thespians, drinkers and dreamers who live within a household that’s steeped in racism. As the story unravels, we learn more about each of the six sibilings against the backdrop of the American Civil War. But, it’s Jonny’s infamous decision tthat really shapes the course of history. Buy now £ 15.59 , Hive.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Treacle Walker’ by Alan Garner, published by 4th Estate Treacle Walker is the story of an introspective young boy, Joe, who forms a friendship with a wandering healer as he tries to make sense of the world. Fusing together myth and folklore, as well as providing an exploration of modern science, Garner’s novel is said to be a moving tale. Buy now £ 8.64 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ by Shehan Karunatilaka, published by Sort of Books Against the backdrop of murderous mayhem in Sri Lanka beset by civil war comes Karunatilaka’s The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. It dissects the dark side of Sri Lanka’s history, with the judges describing it as fizzing with “energy, imagery and ideas”. Buy now £ 15.63 , Whsmith.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Small Things Like These' by Claire Keegan, published by Faber Despite being just 116 pages in length, making it the shortest book to ever be recognised by the Booker Prize, Small Things Like These has been described by The Independent as being “a gem” of a novel. Its set in a small Irish town and introduces us to a coal merchant, Bill Furlong, who feels the past rising up within him as he experiences people’s complicit silences regarding Church control. Buy now £ 8.39 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Case Study’ by Graeme Macrae Burnet, published by Saraband Case Study is centred around a young woman who believes that a psychotherapist, Collins Braithwaite, was responsible for her sister’s suicide. The book is laid out in a series of notebooks as the woman presents herself as his client, recording her experiences in a bid to discover the truth. Buy now £ 9.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘The Colony’ by Audrey Magee, published by Faber When The Independent’s literary critic’s reviewed this novel, he noted that it’s a story of two men who arrive to document a small island off the west coast of Ireland. “Truth and reality become blurred as they attempt to investigate what constitutes identity,” he noted. It offers “beguiling insights into what it means to be the colonised and the coloniser and is a subtle portrait of character and place”. He praised it for being an “impressive celebration of the need for connection”. Buy now £ 14.99 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Maps of our Spectacular Bodies’ by Maddie Mortimer, published by Picador If you’re looking for a coming-of-age novel, Mortimer’s debut is the one to turn to. Telling the story of Lia, a mother who is dying from cancer, Maps of our Spectacular Bodies flashes between the present day and her past life, and interweaves the range of voices. It was noted by the judges as being “deliriously inventive and viscerally moving.” Buy now £ 10.99 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Nightcrawling’ by Leila Mottley, published by Bloomsbury Circus From the youngest author to ever be shortlisted comes Nightcrawling, a story set in Oakland where the protagonist, Kiera, faces the failures of the justice system as a young Black woman. With themes of poverty, racism and the police, the judges noted it as being a “dazzling and electrifying novel”. Buy now £ 12.39 , Blackwells.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘After Sappho’ by Selby Wynn Schwartz, published by Galley Beggar Press Schwartz reimagines the lives of various feminists from across the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, including Virginia Woolf, Colette and Eleanora Duse. As such, After Sappho is a celebration of these trailblazers who helped to shape the world we live in today. Buy now £ 9.29 , Bookshop.org {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Oh William!’ by Elizabeth Strout, published by Viking Oh William! is the third in a series of books about the fictional character Lucy Barton, who the judges have described as being “brittle, damaged, unravelling, vulnerable and most of all, ordinary”. According to the judges, it’s a “meticulous observed writing, full of probing psychological insight”. Buy now £ 7.49 , Waterstones.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}