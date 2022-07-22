Where the Crawdads Sing is in cinemas now, with The Independent’s review naming it a “glossy, Instagram-primed buffet”. The film, executively produced by Reese Witherspoon, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People fame and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The movie adaptation of the book has certainly had a large amount of media attention, not least because of the book’s popularity, but because the novel’s author, Delia Owens, is currently wanted for questioning in connection with a murder that took place in 1996. Some people have identified the striking similarities between the book’s plot and the investigation.

The novel became an instant bestseller. Having sold more than 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, there’s no denying that it was a huge hit. Its popularity can arguably be attributed to the fact that it was one of Witherspoon’s book club picks.

The book tells the story of Kya Clarke (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she grows up alone in a swamp in North Carolina. And it is equal parts a murder mystery, a coming-of-age novel, and a celebration of nature. What’s for certain is that there are plenty of twists and turns that will keep you hooked.

If you’re anything like us and want to read the book before seeing the new film on the big screen, here’s everything you need to know about Delia Owens’s debut Where the Crawdads Sing.

Read more:

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens, published by Little, Brown Book Group The hype around Delia Owens’s debut novel when it was first published was real. It was one of Amazon’s bestselling books of 2020, it featured in the first season of the Duchess of Cornwall’s book club, The Reading Room, and of course was one of Reese Witherspoon’s book picks, which arguably is what catapulted the book to become such a hit. The title is at once a murder mystery, a coming-of-age novel, and a celebration of nature. Set in date jumbling and tension-building order from 1952 to 1970, the story follows Kya Clarke (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones in the film’s adaptation) from the age of six to 25 as she grows up in a North Carolina swamp after being abandoned by her family. After years of surviving alone, Kya pines for touch and love. As two boys, Tate (Taylor John-Smith) and Chase (Harris Dickinson), from the local town become intrigued by her, she opens up to the idea of a new life, until the unimaginable happens. With a key focus on the characters, Where the Crawdads Sing is an animated story of a community plagued by tragedies. Make sure to read the title before going to see the film at the cinema, you won’t regret it. Buy now £ 9.29 , Bookshop.org {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}