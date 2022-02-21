Britney Spears to write tell-all book in $15m deal, report says
Britney Spears will reportedly publish a tell-all book as part of a deal said to have reached $15m.
The memoir will address her career, her personal life, and her family, Page Six reported on Monday (9 February) citing publishing insiders.
According to the publication, Simon & Schuster reached the deal during a bidding war with multiple publishers.
The Independent has contacted Simon & Schuster for more information.
More follows...
