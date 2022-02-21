Britney Spears to write tell-all book in $15m deal, report says

Clémence Michallon
New York City
Monday 21 February 2022 18:22
<p>Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ on 22 July 2019 in Hollywood, California</p>

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ on 22 July 2019 in Hollywood, California

(VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears will reportedly publish a tell-all book as part of a deal said to have reached $15m.

The memoir will address her career, her personal life, and her family, Page Six reported on Monday (9 February) citing publishing insiders.

According to the publication, Simon & Schuster reached the deal during a bidding war with multiple publishers.

The Independent has contacted Simon & Schuster for more information.

More follows...

