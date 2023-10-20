Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir The Women in Me was accidentally put on sale in Mexico ahead of its official release next week, according to fan reports.

Videos shared on TikTok and X/Twitter purport to show copies of the book available at a trade fair in Mexico City, on Wednesday (18 October) – nearly one week before its scheduled release on 24 October.

Fans of the singer are now urging those who managed to purchase a copy of The Woman In Me to “respect Britney’s work” and refrain from leaking it online.

The Independent has contacted representatives for the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, for comment.

Fans who snagged a copy of the book’s Spanish edition, La Mujer Que Soy,shared videos of themselves flicking through the pages online. Others posted photographs from the book fair, with stacks of copies visible in the background.

A translated message posted by the fan account BritneyManiaES read: “The book The Woman in Me is OFFICIALLY on sale in Mexico. Several people have uploaded videos and photos to social networks buying the book.”

Meanwhile, the fan page Britneysvault uploaded a screenshot of a message it received on Instagram, claiming that the copies of the book had since been removed.

According to Mail Online, some fans that leaked parts of the memoir had begun deleting these snippets amid criticism, while others who reported that The Woman In Me had become available in Mexico issued clarifications that they had not purchased the book.

In January, copies of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare accidentally went on sale in Spain five days ahead of time, before translated excerpts from it were published online.

Ahead of the release of Spears’s memoir’s, several bombshell claims have been made public with excerpts exclusively being published by People and Time magazine.

At one point in the book, Spears revealed she had an abortion during her four-year relationship with Justin Timberlake, from 1998 until 2002.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated” the 41-year-old wrote. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

Spears added “she agreed not to have the baby” because the NSYNC frontman “was so sure he didn’t want to be a father”.

Elsewhere, the singer recalled auditioning to “rooms full of men” who looked her “up and down” before Spears signed her first record deal.

Signed to Jive Records in 1997 at the age of 15, Spears released her debut studio album ...Baby One More Time in 1999.