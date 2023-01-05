Prince Harry’s memoir Spare accidentally goes on sale in Spain days before release

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir Spare has accidentally gone on sale in Spain, days before the official publication date on 10 January.

The memoir, titled En La Sombra in Spanish, translates to “In the Shadow”, and has “Príncipe Harry” at the top of the cover with his close-up shot on the front.

One Spanish shopper bought two hardback copies of the book from the shelves, for a total of around £20, The Sun reported.

A copy purchased in Spain on Thursday shows it is dedicated “Para Meg, Archie y Lili... y, for supuesto, mi madre” - “For Meg, Archie and Lili... and, of course, my mother”.

Images published by The Sun show the book open on a page bearing a black-and-white photo of the Duke as a young boy with his mother, Princess Diana, alongside the words “Primera parte - Desde la noche que me envuelve”, or “Part one - Since the night that surrounds me”.

Although not officially due to hit the shelves until Tuesday, Spare made headlines around the world on Thursday after it was apparently leaked to the press, and a number of extraordinary claims reportedly made in the volume came to light.

According to the sixth page of the book, the Duke of Sussex claims that Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi in 2005.

Britain's Prince Harry's book "Spare" is seen in a bookstore, before its official release date, in Barcelona, Spain January 5, 2023. (REUTERS)

Prince Harry, then 20, caused outrage when he was pictured wearing the soldier’s uniform complete with a swastika armband for a fancy dress party.

But he is said to allege in the book that it was William and Kate who said he should go dressed as a Nazi, when he was choosing between that and dressing as a pilot.

He reportedly goes on to say they “howled with laughter” at the sight of him wearing it.

In another segment, the Duke reportedly claims he was physically attacked and knocked to the floor by his brother during a row over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry said Kate and William encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi (AFP/Getty)

According to the Guardian, which has seen a copy of the book, the altercation culminated with William grabbing Harry by the collar and throwing him to the floor, shattering a dog bowl with his back.

As the allegations caused shockwaves on Thursday, a brand new trailer dropped for Prince Harry’s blockbuster interview which is due to air on ITV this Sunday, two days before Spare goes on sale.

In the one-minute clip, the Duke of Sussex reveals to ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby that he still believes in the monarchy, though doesn’t know whether he will play a part in its future. He also fails to confirm whether he will attend his father’s coronation, which will be in May.

Instead, he says: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then... But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”