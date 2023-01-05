✕ Close Prince Harry says he 'wants his dad and brother back' in bombshell interview

Prince Harry has reportedly claimed that his brother Prince William and Princess Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi soldier, in an incident he has described as “one of the biggest mistakes in my life”.

In his forthcoming memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex alleges that the couple advised him to pick the Nazi uniform over a pilot costume, and later “howled” when they saw Harry – aged 20 – wearing the outfit ahead of the “native and colonial” party in 2005, according to Page Six.

In another explosive allegation, Harry is reported by The Guardian to claim in the book that his brother physically attacked him during an argument in 2019 over the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle, who William allegedly called “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry reportedly claims: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”