Harry and Meghan news – live: Duke and Duchess respond to Jeremy Clarkson apology over Sun article
Former Top Gear host said he was ‘profoundly sorry’ for language in column
Prince Harry shows Stephen Colbert the necklace William broke
Jeremy Clarkson failed to address his “long-standing pattern” of writing articles that spread “hate rhetoric” when apologising to Meghan for his Sun column, the Sussexes have claimed.
The TV presenter on Monday evening apologised to Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, over a “disgraceful” piece he wrote about the latter in December last year.
But the couple said Mr Clarkson “wrote solely” to Prince Harry, who was not the subject of his piece. They also rejected his claims to have written the column “in a hurry”.
In the article, the former Top Gear host said he despised the duchess on a “cellular level”, adding that he dreamt of the day she would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.
Mr Clarkson, in his apology, said: “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”
What exactly did the Sussexes say in response to Clarkson’s apology?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a response to Jeremy Clarkson’s apology over his highly criticised remarks about Meghan Markle.
The statement made by the couple reported by Omid Scobie of Yahoo, states: “On December 25, 2022, Mr Clarkson wrote solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The contents of his correspondence were marked Private and Confidential.”
You can read the statement in full here:
Meghan and Harry’s full response to Jeremy Clarkson apology
Statement called out the TV presenter for allegedly emailing Harry, not Meghan, with his apology in December
Opinion: Jeremy Clarkson was already handed a second chance. He shouldn’t get a third
Jeremy Clarkson was already handed a second chance. He shouldn’t get a third
Reports suggest that the ex-‘Top Gear’ presenter’s lucrative Amazon deal may be coming to an end after his apalling comments about Meghan Markle. But, writes Louis Chilton, Clarkson has been telling us exactly what sort of person he is for years – why on earth didn’t everyone believe him?
Iran says Harry killing Taliban ‘like chess pieces’ means UK in ‘no position to preach’ over execution
Prince Harry’s remarks on killing Taliban fighters mean the UK “is in no position to preach” over the execution of a British-Iranian, Tehran has said.
Iran’s foreign ministry announced at the weekend that Alireza Akbari – formerly a high-ranking official in Tehran’s defence ministry – was hanged.
His death provoked widespread international backlash, with Rishi Sunak branding the killing “cowardly”.
Read more:
UK in ‘no position to preach’ over Iran execution after Harry’s Taliban kills comment
Duke of Sussex dragged into row as Tehran attempts to deflect blame for execution of British-Iranian national
Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare has sold 750,000 copies across all formats in the UK, according to Transworld Books.
This makes it not only the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time but also the biggest-selling memoir.
Prince Harry describes Meghan Markle’s ‘flawless’ first curtsy despite seemingly mocking the tradition
Prince Harry has described the moment Meghan Markle curtsied for the first time when meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II.
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex writes about the moment his then-girlfriend met members of the royal family – including the British monarch – at the Royal Lodge in October 2016.
Read more:
Prince Harry describes Meghan’s ‘flawless’ curtsy despite seemingly mocking tradition
Meghan Markle previously recreated the curtsy she gave to Queen Elizabeth in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, ‘Harry & Meghan’
Prince William: I do a good steak
The Prince of Wales revealed his love of steaks when he joined a cooking class for young carers - but confessed his sauces need more work.
William met the young people supported by Together As One, a charity formed 25 years ago to help tackle gang violence in Slough, and now providing a wealth of services from sports activities to a Global Grub workshop.
“I do a mean steak. My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy - I’ve got to work on those."
Prince Harry showing clear signs of happiness and joy - body language expert
Prince Harry shows “clear” signs of “happiness and joy” when he talks about wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, a body language expert has claimed.
Darren Stanton also claimed the duke’s non-verbal communication shows he is “loving life in California”.
"While speaking about moving to America, I saw genuine flashes of happiness and joy,” he said, on behalf of Betfair Casino.
ITV silent on Clarkson’s future
ITV is staying silent on Jeremy Clarkson’s future following his badly received apology to the Sussexes over a “digraceful” column he wrote about Meghan.
Mr Clarkson presents the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire quiz how on ITV. But bosses at the broadcaster would not confirm to Mail Online if Mr Clarkson would continue presenting the show.
It follows reports that Mr Clarkson is being dropped by Amazon Prime Video.
Iran says Harry killing Taliban ‘like chess pieces’ means UK in ‘no position to preach’ over execution
As my colleague Andy Gregory reported earlier, officials in Iran believe that Prince Harry’s admission that he killed Taliban fighters in Afghanistan means the UK “is in no position to preach” about the execution of a British-Iranian.
Here is Andy’s full report:
UK in ‘no position to preach’ over Iran execution after Harry’s Taliban kills comment
Duke of Sussex dragged into row as Tehran attempts to deflect blame for execution of British-Iranian national
Prince William visits charity in west London
Prince William made a surprise visit to a charity in west London on Tuesday morning.
The heir to the throne met with volunteers at Aik Saath, which was set up to tackle gang violence in Slough.
The visit was originally scheduled for September but was postponed following the late Queen’s death.