Marvel and DC announce historic crossover that will be released this year

DC and Marvel have announced that their comics will work together as part of a new crossover event, set to be released later this year.

Although DC and Marvel remain rivals at the box office, with both studios releasing major reboots of Superman and The Fantastic Four this summer, the respective companies are working together to make history when it comes to their comic book output.

Appearing at ComicsPRO, a comic book retail summit in Glendale, California on Friday (21 February), DC’s editor-in-chief Marie Javins and Marvel’s editor-in-chief CB Cebulski confirmed that a new crossover event featuring characters from both universes will be arriving soon.

Both companies are set to produce one comic each. Marvel’s book will simply be called Marvel/DC while DC’s will be called DC/Marvel.

Teasing the event, the two editors began by talking about how they “really enjoyed” the process of working together on a reprint of previous DC and Marvel collaborations that was released back in 2024.

Cebulski then told fans: “I think there's another white whale that we've got.”

Javins asked what he meant, saying: “I'm trying to figure out what you could possibly be talking about. There's only other white whale I can think of."

"Another crossover, a modern crossover, are you up for it?" asked Cebulski, turning to the crowd: "What do you think?"

The announcement was greeted with an enthusiastic roar from the audience. “I guess we have no choice but to do this,” Javins said in response.

"Can I make more fart comics as part of this?" she then asked, referring to a forthcoming scratch-and-sniff comic starring Harley Quinn.

Cebulski shook his head at the idea, adding: "Well, I don't know that’s what their applause was about. I think they’re talking about a Marvel DC/DC Marvel crossover."

Javin then responded: “Can we get it done in 2025?” to which Cebulski concluded: “I think we put together some creators and some character ideas…”

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation as to which characters will be involved in the crossovers or what the storylines will entail.

Although this might seem like a novel concept to younger fans, DC and Marvel have previously been very open to collaborations. The last project between the two publications, JLA/Avengers, was released in 2003.

The first official crossovers between the two brands occurred in the 1970s with the titles Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man and Batman & The Incredible Hulk.

Crossovers became more frequent throughout the 1980s and 1990s with heroes like the X-Men, Teen Titans, Green Lantern, Silver Surfer and Daredevil all crossing each other's paths.

The largest collaboration was the DC vs Marvel miniseries, which was published between February and May 1996. This culminated in the Amalgam Age series in which characters were literally fused together to create mash-ups such as Super-Soldier, Dark Claw, and Doctor Strangefate.