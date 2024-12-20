Superman director says ‘battered’ hero in new film represents the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first trailer for the new Superman movie features a surprisingly fragile image of the DC Comics hero, which director James Gunn claims represents the current condition of the United States.

The new film, which is just called Superman, will see David Corenswet take up the mantle of the Man of Steel as DC Studios looks to reboot its movie output under the vision of Gunn.

The first teaser trailer for the blockbuster was released on Thursday (19 December) and includes a scene with a broken, battered and bloodied Superman, lying prone in the snow, before being rescued by Krypto the Superdog.

The scene might feel like an odd choice to incorporate into the first big trailer for a highly anticipated Superman movie but according to Gunn, there is a broader metaphor at play.

Speaking at a press conference for the launch of the trailer, Gunn explained: “We do have a battered Superman in the beginning. That is our country. “

open image in gallery David Corenswet in ‘Superman’ ( Warner Bros )

Expanding on the idea, the 58-year-old added: “I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that. It’s about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices.”

“I’m excited for people to get to see the essence of what we’re doing because it really has been like this private secret that we’ve all been hoarding,” Gunn later told Variety.

“We felt really good about it, like from a moral place, even from the beginning. We all felt like we were doing something good, both in terms of quality and in terms of actually something that’s not a fascistic power fantasy.

“I’m not saying that about other hero movies in general. But it felt good to be doing something that was about a person’s kindness.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery James Gunn ( Getty Images )

The comments have divided fans with some voicing their appreciation for Gunn and his attempts to bring some optimism back to Superman, something that critics felt was missing during Zack Snyder’s time with DC.

One fan said: “Sounds like James Gunn understands who Superman is and what he stands for. Optimism in dark times.”

Another added: “We all need Superman right now. Especially those who need to be taught a lesson in empathy, kindness, and respect. Superman doesn’t stand for hate. He stands for love, unity, and peace, as do most good people in the world. What Gunn said is right.”

Others weren’t as enthusiastic about the comments. “A children’s comic book character from 1938 that shoots lasers from his eyes is not a useful lens for modern day politics,” noted one person.

A second joked: “Definitely something a man with conservative friends would say.”

Gunn has previously voiced his criticism for president-elect Donald Trump but has also defended the likes of Chris Pratt, who he worked with on Guardians of the Galaxy, for his political views.