Superman fans delighted as beloved character features in new film’s first trailer

The first trailer for the highly anticipated new Superman film from director James Gunn has arrived and fans of the comic book hero are ecstatic that a beloved character was included in the preview.

The new film, which is just called Superman, will see David Corenswet take up the mantle of the Man of Steel as DC Studios looks to reboot its movie output under the vision of Gunn.

The first snippet was shared on Thursday (19 December) and sees Corenswet in action for the first time as the Last Son of Krypton.

Although the trailer doesn’t give much away about the story nearly all the key characters are shown including Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillon), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mr Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

However, the one character that everyone is talking about is Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s pet dog, who has many of the same powers as his owner. In the trailer, Krypto is seen rescuing Superman as he’s seen lying bloodied in the snow, presumably near Superman’s base in the Arctic, otherwise known as the Fortress of Solitude.

Gunn wrote in his post about the trailer: “Here you go: the Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.”

Soon enough Krypto’s name was trending, with many fans expressing their delight at seeing the four legged friend in the teaser trailer.

Clerks and Mallrats director, Kevin Smith said: “Good boy, Krypto! Great boy, @JamesGunn!”

DC Comics writer Tom King, simply added: “Hell yeah”.

Another enthusiastic fan wrote: “THEY GOT KRYPTO IN THIS? I have got the biggest smile on my face right now.”

A third person wrote: “I truly don’t know why anyone ever doubts James Gunn. The #Superman trailer feels every bit like the triumphant new era for DC that this movie needs to be. David Corenswet exudes Big Superman Energy. And you just know Gunn is going to make you fall in love with Krypto. Excellent.”

Meanwhile, a fourth person joked: “Let’s be real the best part of that trailer was Krypto. THAT’S MY BOYYYYYYYYYY”

Krypto’s inclusion in the film was announced earlier this year by Gunn. On X/Twitter, Gunn shared the first image of the character in the film, which sees the dog sitting on the Moon with Superman as they gaze down at the Earth, which is a homage to a panel from the acclaimed comic book All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison.

Expanding on the decision to include Krypto in the film, Gunn wrote: “Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman.”

“Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least,” added the 58-year-old.

Continuing, Gunn said: “He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

Concluding, The Suicide Squad director said: “What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

Superman is set to be released in cinemas on 11 July, 2025.