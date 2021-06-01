✕ Close Fifty Shades Darker - Trailer

It’s a big day for the book industry: EL James has released the third part of her Fifty Shades story, as told by moody billionaire Christian Grey.

The first book in the franchise, Fifty Shades of Grey, was released in 2011 and became a publishing phenomenon.

It set a record for the fastest-selling paperback of all time in the UK, and was followed by two sequels – Fifty Shades Darkerand Fifty Shades Freed – written from the perspective of its protagonist, Anastasia Steele.

A film series followed, starring Irish actor Jamie Dornan as Christian, and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia.

We’re liveblogging the release of Freed today (1 June) and will be posting reactions, comment and the odd quote from Freed.

Follow the liveblog below