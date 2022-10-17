Jump to content

Geri Halliwell to release new series of kids’ adventure books after signing new deal

First book, titled ‘Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen’, will be released next year

Isobel Lewis
Monday 17 October 2022 13:50
Comments
Geri Halliwell will release a new series of children’s adventure books, following the success of her Ugenia Lavender books.

The former Spice Girl has signed a two-book deal with Scholastic UK and Penguin Young Reader imprint Philomel Books in the US, under which she’ll release the first book in the series, titled Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.

The book, scheduled for publication in autumn 2023, follows orphan Rosie Frost who is sent to a mystery island, which is home to extraordinary teenagers and also a sanctuary for endangered species.

Halliwell said that she hoped the story would inspire young readers to find their “strength and power” in the face of adversity.

“Rosie Frost has lived in my heart for a long time and this feels just the right moment to introduce her to the world,” she said.

“I hope her strength in the face of adversity and path to believing in herself inspire young readers across the globe to find their own strength and power as they face challenges in their own lives.”

Halliwell released her first series of kids’ books, the Ugenia Lavender series, in 2008.

Scholastic UK’s executive editor Linas Alsenas said that Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen would “reveal a totally new dimension of Geri Halliwell-Horner’s extraordinary imagination: a thrilling mix of history, mystery, music, and adventure”.

“Rosie Frost is the determined, big-hearted hero we all need, and her journey of discovery on Bloodstone Island is packed with surprises that will have fans clamouring for more.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

