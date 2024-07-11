Henley Literary festival announces partnership with The Independent

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Henley Literary Festival is partnering with The Independent for a second year in a row to create one of the most exciting events in the UK literary calendar.

Featuring talks with some of the nation’s biggest authors including Jacqueline Wilson, who will be in conversation with the publication’s Arts Editor, Jessie Thompson, on 2 October at 6pm, the festival will host over 100 events and workshops from 28 September to 6 October.

Her appearance comes amid the release of the adult sequel to her young adult novel series Girls in Love almost 30 years after its release.

Hot on the heels of the Netflix adaptation of his novel, One Day, David Nicholls will also be in conversation with Thompson on 2 October at 8pm.

Coverage of the events in Henley-Upon-Thames will be available for those unable to attend in person, including in-depth interviews and features.

Geordie Greig, Editor-in-Chief at The Independent said: “Henley Literary Festival is the home of ideas, books, authors, philosophy, and activating great conversation - it is also what The Independent does and so I’m delighted to be partnering with them again for this year’s festival.”

Other notable authors in attendance include Mick Brown, who will be featured in conversation with The Independent’s Chief Book Critic, Martin Chilton on 29 September.

Jacqueline Wilson is publishing a new adult novel. ( James Jordan/PA )

Political biographer Anthony Seldon will also appear in conversation with the publication’s Political Editor, David Maddox.

This is sure to be an interesting discussion in light of his biographies of recent Conservative prime ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson as the UK welcomes its first Labour government in 14 years.

A special pop-up event on race is part of the line up too, featuring Yinka and David Olusoga in conversation with The Independent’s Race Correspondent, Nadine White.

Jessie Thompson, The Independent’s Arts Editor said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be partnering with Henley Literary Festival again this year. We expect these discussions to bring plenty of fresh insight and debate, and our team is thrilled with the lineup of authors and writers featured.”

Former prime minister Teresa May appeared at last year’s event. ( Scarlet Page )

The Independent’s Nadine White is set to appear once again. ( Henley Literary Festival )

Harriet Reed-Ryan, Events Director and Programmer at Henley Literary Festival commented: “Henley Literary Festival is a place where people who love books can come together to discuss issues in an open space.

“We are pleased The Independent is a partner again this year. The title and the festival are both forums for thoughtful nuanced thinking. Whether it’s the top literary names, historians, broadcasters or children’s authors, there is something for every interest.”

Other speakers being platformed at the event include Roger McGough, Zeinab Badawi, Rupert Everett, Elif Shafak and Jonnie Peacock.

Tickets for the festival, which is suitable for both adults and children, can be booked here.