Jacqueline Wilson to release new adult sequel to Girls in Love book series

Millennial readers, prepare yourselves for a literary treat – Dame Jacqueline Wilson is bringing back Ellie, Magda and Nadine for a continuation of her much-loved Girls in Love novels.

The 78-year-old author will soon release an adult-focused extension of her Girls book series, catching up with her formerly teen characters with new, grown-up life obstacles to navigate.

The original four-part Girls series began with 1997’s Girls in Love, followed by Girls Under Pressure (1998), Girls Out Late (1999), and Girls in Tears (2002).

Each was narrated by the witty and romantic teen protagonist Ellie Allard, while also touching on the lives, lusts and loves of her best friends Magda and Nadine.

Titled Think Again, the new novel will reintroduce Ellie today as she tackles single motherhood, rising rents and potential new love.

The synopsis reads: “Being an adult isn’t quite what Ellie Allard dreamed it would be when she was 14 years old. Though she’s got her beautiful daughter Lottie, life-long best friends Magda and Nadine and her trusty cat Stella, her love life is non-existent and she feels like she’s been living on auto-pilot, just grateful to be able to afford the rent on her pokey little flat.

“But this year, on her birthday, the universe seems to decide it’s time for all that to change – whether Ellie wants it to or not. As she navigates new, exciting and often choppy waters, she’s about to discover that life will never stop surprising you – if only you let it.”

Jacqueline Wilson in 2014 (Getty Images)

In a statement, Wilson teased surprises for readers in the new novel and noted that her long-held curiosity about the Girls after adolescence led her to write another part of their story.

She said: “I’ve always wondered whatever happened to Ellie, Magda and Nadine, the teenagers in my Girls series. I’ve decided to find out what they’re up to nowadays. It’s been great fun writing for adults for a change. I think everyone reading Think Again will be surprised.”

The books were adapted into a TV series titled Girls in Love in 2003, and ran for two seasons before ending in 2005.

Olivia Hallinan played Ellie, while Amy Kwolek and EastEnders star Zaraah Abrahams played Nadine and Magda, respectively.

Dame Jacqueline Wilson (PA)

Think Again will be published by Transworld, while the Girls novels will be reissued by their original publisher, Penguin Random House.

“I’ve reread the Girls series many times over the years, so it is such a joy to rejoin Ellie, Magda and Nadine as they navigate the highs and lows of adulthood,” deputy publishing director Thorne Ryan said in a statement.

“Through them, Jacqueline explores themes such as expectation versus reality, self-discovery, and the need to push yourself beyond your comfort zone to achieve fulfilment. She brings to the book everything we all loved about these gorgeous characters, whilst showing readers how they have changed and developed over the years.”

Think Again will hit shop shelves in September 2024.