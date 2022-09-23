Hilary Mantel death: British author of Wolf Hall trilogy dies aged 70
Writer died ‘suddenly yet peacefully’ on 22 September
Hilary Mantel is made a dame in 2015
Hilary Mantel, the author of Wolf Hall, has died at the age of 70.
The British writer died “suddenly yet peacefully, surrounded by close family and friends” yesterday (22 September), Harper Collins said in a statement.
Mantel is best known for her epic Wolf Hall trilogy, which has been translated into 41 languages and sold more than five million copies worldwide.
The books in the trilogy are fictional accounts of the life of Thomas Cromwell, and they have earned Mantel two Booker prizes – for Wolf Hall and its sequel Bring Up the Bodies.
Mantel was the first woman and fourth person to receive the award twice, following in the footsteps of JM Coetzee, Peter Carey and JG Farrell. The third instalment of the trilogy, The Mirror & the Light, was released in 2020 and was longlisted for the Booker Prize that year.
