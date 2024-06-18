For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An explosive new book on the Beckham family has promised shocking, scandalous and scathing revelations claimed to shatter ‘Brand Beckham’s’ illusion of perfection.

The allegations in The House of Beckham are varied and numerous, from claims David was “creepy” to reports of his countless affairs, which apparently culminated in a punch to the face from Victoria, to the couple reportedly becoming embroiled in a row at Glastonbury Festival, to David allegedly posing in a Nazi T-shirt.

Suffice it to say, it is unlikely investigative journalist Tom Bower consulted the famous and influential couple ahead of his book’s release on Thursday.

The bestselling author suggests his biography could unravel the perfect, glamorous image the iconic pair presents to the world, following extensive research, expert sourcing and interviews with insiders.

The blurb reads: “Exploring the couple’s relationship, and the truth about their football and fashion careers, their finances and their new life in Miami, The House of Beckham unravels the extraordinary reality of the business-savvy cultural icons to tell an engrossing, often astonishing story of money, sex and power.”

Here are seven key revelations from the book:

Beckhams’ marriage claimed to not be as strong as it seems

Among the incidents that challenge the Beckhams’ public-facing image of a strong 25-year marriage, is one at Glastonbury in 2017.

David was partying in a secret VIP club, with the likes of Lady Mary Charteris, enjoying himself immensely bar the moment he demanded a stranger delete a picture they had just taken of him standing rather close to a woman.

Speaking of Victoria, who was travelling there in a helicopter no less, an anonymous source said: “There was no hassle until she landed.” She was apparently raging at being ghosted by her husband all weekend and an argument was said to have broken out between the couple upon meeting, with their son Brooklyn left to aid reconciliations.

David was ‘creepy’ towards women

When he was in his agent’s office in London, the book claims David “always looked like he was evaluating each woman. Some longed for his attention. Others would later say he was rather creepy.”

Sarah Marbeck, who was one of the women the former footballer allegedly had an affair with, saved text messages that appear to support the “creepy” claim.

(From left) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

David allegedly had countless affairs

David’s numerous alleged affairs are detailed in the book, including the one with Sarah Marbeck as well as Rebecca Loos.

Ms Loos reportedly admitted the claimed affair after the former footballer initially refused to tip a waitress at Madrid’s Hard Rock Cafe and only later paid after she received a moving letter from the waitress about how the woman survived on tips.

David used to attend the famous parties Cristiano Ronaldo hosted in his villa. When Beckham arrived at Real Madrid, Mr Ronaldo reportedly said: “He is a great player and a good guy. Plus he attracts so many women that there are bound to be plenty left over for me.” At one glamorous party, Ms Loos is claimed to have arrived to find David talking “intensely” with Esther Canadas on a garden bench, before the pair went into a bedroom inside and locked the door, while his bodyguard stood outside.

When it came to Ms Marbeck, who he apparently called Tinkerbell, David told her he fantasised about picking up Victoria as a call girl, similar to Richard Gere’s character in the film Pretty Woman.

Victoria, who David reportedly liked to refer to as ‘Wendy’, told Glamour magazine she would “die of a broken heart” if her husband were unfaithful. She ended up punching David in the face amid all the affairs speculation, according to the book. “I actually physically beat him up. I punched him in the face,” she said. She also apparently stopped David from appearing in a Pepsi advert with Britney Spears after the singer called him “cute”.

Victoria and David Beckham, who have been married for a quarter of a century, pictured when they were newly engaged ( PA )

The Beckhams are claimed to be stingy

Along with the tale of the tip and the Hard Rock Cafe waitress, the book outlines many other instances when the Beckhams appear to be very stingy indeed.

Victoria is rumoured to have expensed Marks & Spencer’s crisps at a shoot, while David is suggested to have served warm German Liebfraumilch, which costs £2.99 a bottle, at a fancy Unicef fundraiser.

Many failed tries at knighthood reportedly amount to desperation

David’s multiple failed, and increasingly extravagant, attempts at getting a knighthood reportedly amounted to desperation – and also led to a mention of his taxes.

David kisses Victoria, as he holds the OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) he received from Queen Elizabeth II at London's Buckingham Palace in 2003 ( PA )

One idea, which David was less keen on, involved persuading dictators from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to sponsor him to be sent into space for a week, according to the book.

However, David was apparently more interested in the plan to help David Cameron by speaking out against Scottish independence.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the honours committee, Bob Kerslake, was not taken with the Beckhams’ flashy lifestyles. The final nail in the knighthood coffin was said to be David’s refusal to donate £1 million to Unicef, stirring up frustration among those close to him.

David allegedly (and unknowingly) posed wearing Nazi Adolf Eichmann T-shirt

David allegedly posed for a photo wearing a T-shirt with the face of the Nazi Adolf Eichmann printed on it and holding a bottle of Moët. Eichmann was one of the main architects of the Holocaust.

According to the book, the Mirror’s Carole Malone wrote of her increasing dislike of the Beckhams. “I don’t like the fake life about himself,” she said in 1999. “He’s always focused on the endgame. And Posh’s lies have become the truth in her head.”

She pointed specifically to the Nazi T-shirt incident. “Got shirt in post from American fan,” David is said to have noted.

The Beckhams attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor ( PA Archive )

Victoria reportedly clashed with Meghan Markle

Victoria and Meghan Markle began as friends, according to the book, with the Spice Girl offering the Duchess of Sussex advice on beauty treatments and a place to stay in Beverly Hills to avoid paparazzi.

However, after the Sun reported Victoria gave Meghan make-up advice, the pair clashed, with the duchess reportedly furious at the article amid the UK media’s ongoing probing into her life.

Prince Harry was allegedly forced to step in, complaining to David during a tense phone call. The former footballer, in turn, had to speak to his wife, who denied she had leaked anything. In the end, the blame landed on a beautician.

However, this proved to just be the start of a deepening rift between the couples. The book claimed Meghan was annoyed when she found out the Beckhams’ wealth far outdid her own, despite her imminent ascendance to the title of duchess at the time.