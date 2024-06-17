Is the House of Beckham a house of cards that nearly came crashing down?

To mark Father’s Day, Victoria took to Instagram to let the world know that husband David was “the best daddy” and her family’s “everything”. David also posted and thanked his wife for being mum to their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, who variously also made it known they were dad’s number one fans. There was no hint that there may have been storm clouds gathering over the Beckham clan. It was business as usual.

Elsewhere, it’s the business of their marriage that is being dissected. While Victoria and David Beckham have spent the last year telling us that their marriage is rock solid, an explosive new book is raising questions about the fairytale love story they’ve pushed.

In his book The House of Beckham, author and investigative journalist Tom Bower has knitted together an alternative narrative of their relationship. In stark contrast to Victoria and David’s carefully curated image, he claims that the couple were living separate lives, barely speaking and that their 27-year partnership had at one point crumbled into a “distant business relationship”.