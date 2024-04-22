Victoria Beckham has turned 50 – and, believe me, her life is about to get complicated
We are living through an era of ‘aspirational ageing’ – when getting older is about entering a new sexy second act. But, as the likes of Beckham and Kate Moss reach their big birthdays, are we in danger of replacing old negativity with a new ‘toxic positivity’ and afraid to admit some uncomfortable truths, asks Jo Elvin
Happy 50th birthday, Victoria Beckham! I’d like to be among the first to welcome the pop star turned fashion and beauty mogul to my decade. She is said to have had the biggest of bashes and will, no doubt, love her new era.
I’m 54, and while I am nowhere near as successful, rich or as hot as she is, it’s an interesting time to be a woman of a certain age.
Arguably, it’s probably the greatest time in history to be a woman 50 and over. With so many icons of our Nineties youth now reaching this landmark, ageing is undergoing the mother of all rebrands.
