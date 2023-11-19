Two dishwashers? To be truly middle class you need two kitchens...

There has been much comment last week about the trend for installing not one but two dishwashers in perfectly ordinary kitchens. Not since Kirstie Allsopp suggested having a washing machine in your kitchen rather than in a separate room was squalid has there been so much appliance-based consternation.

Personally, I see double dishwashering as the most successful way of ensuring twice as many opportunities to row over who, when and, most volcanically, how to load and unload the things.

But no, it appears designers are increasingly being asked to make space for a pair of dishwashers, sometimes three, ideally on either side of the sink. Jamie Oliver has two, and Ben Fogle’s kitchen apparently has four, which makes me think he may be taking in washing up from elsewhere.