This is not a drill: the designer Victoria Beckham and high street hero Mango have teamed up for a capsule collection. Arriving just in time for your spring and summer wardrobe, the fashion collab of the season is selling out fast.

Synonymous with sleek tailoring and luxury minimalism, the former Spice Girl founded her eponymous label in 2008. Initially launching with a line of form-fitting dresses, the modern minimalist label has expanded to include ready-to-wear lines, footwear and accessories, as well as a beauty offshoot.

Debuting each season in Paris with the likes of Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and the whole Beckham brood in the front row, each collection proves more popular and personal than the last. But of course, Victoria Beckham’s designs are slightly out of budget for us mere mortals – until now.

Ahead of its launch, we got a first look at the collection and have hand-picked some of our favourite pieces that we strongly suggest you add to your shopping basket, pronto.

Keep reading for the lowdown on our top picks and everything you need to know about Victoria Beckham x Mango.

What items are included in the collection?

Victoria Beckham x Mango draped halter dress with opening: £170, Mango.com

( Mango )

Boasting a floor-sweeping long hem and flattering tailored cut, this draped dress features a unique halterneck and ruched front. A high front slit completes the sleek style with the shaved knit fabric hugging your figure. Whether dressed up with kitten heels for a summer occasion or paired back with sandals on holiday, it’s a statement warm-weather piece.

Victoria Beckham x Mango buckle leather sandals: £120, Mango.com

( Mango )

If you thought the VB x Mango collection would focus solely on clothes, you’d be mistaken as also included in the line-up are bags and shoes as well. This toe-covering brown leather pair is one of our favourites and they also seem rather sturdy with an ankle buckle and heel coverage, too.

Victoria Beckham x Mango asymmetrical dress with decorative stitching: £190, Mango.com

( Mango )

A stellar choice for wedding season or your next formal springtime soirée, this Victoria Beckham X Mango dress oozes elegance. Crafted from a flowy viscose fabric, the dress boasts a maxi length and matching asymmetric neckline and hem. The twisted shoulder is teamed with a high-side slit and V-neckline with decorative seams. We’re obsessed.

Victoria Beckham x Mango semi-transparent combined body silk dress: £210, Mango.com

( Mango )

If you’ve got a black tie occasion in the diary, the collection’s combined silk dress is a real showstopper. Fitting true to size, the dress is characterised by a V-neck corset-style body that flows down into a semi-transparent floaty skirt. The halter neckline and open back create a super flattering silhouette while the Mulberry silk-blend fabric is a dream to wear. Keep the accessories simple with silver drop earrings and kitten heels.

Victoria Beckham x Mango silk blend button down shirt: £90, Mango.com

( Mango )

A capsule wardrobe staple, this silk-blend shirt fits beautifully. Featuring a delicate button-down finish with matching detail on the long, subtly flared cuffs, the piece is complete with an exaggerated collar. It’s easy to style – simply tuck it into trousers or jeans for a tailored fit or worn long over a mini skirt when the weather warms up.

Victoria Beckham x Mango crochet dress with open back: £115, Mango.com

( Mango )

Whether you’re embracing the sheer trend or are seeking a dress to throw on over your bikini at a beach club this summer, this Victoria Beckham x Mango crochet piece is the answer. The crochet fabric gives the dress an open-knit finish and the dress features a floor-length hem, flattering low back neckline and statement long sleeves. Soft-to-touch, the dress boasts a figure-hugging cut.

Victoria Beckham x Mango asymmetric ruffled dress: £190, Mango.com

( Mango )

This cream asymmetric dress is one of our favourite items in the collection, elevating a simple slip style with a thigh-high slit, deep V-neckline and ruffle detail. While it may not be the perfect pick for a wedding guest look (remember, it’s traditionally best not to wear white), it’s sure to be a great go-to for any other warm-weather occasion and looks even more chic when paired with the incredibly easy to wear wool-blend blazer.

Victoria Beckham x Mango suit jacket with adjustable back strap: £180, Mango.com

( Mango )

This blazer is infused with Beckham’s signature style. Elevating a classic, the piece features pointy padded shoulders for a chic boxy silhouette. Complete with a lapel collar, two front welt pockets and concealed front button fastening, we love the back ribbon detail and adjustable belt that helps customise your look. We’ll be styling with the collection’s asymmetric ruffled dress (£190, Mango.com) for a sleek summer party look.

Victoria Beckham x Mango leather sandal with inclined heel: £140, Mango.com

( Mango )

It’s rare to see Victoria Beckham not in a pair of killer heels and this design in her Mango collection is inspired by her signature style. Available in black, brown and white, the statement sandal is crafted from goatskin for a soft and durable finish. Featuring delicate straps, a sleek pointed toe and a mega stiletto heel, the slanted silhouette gives the shoes a luxe feel.

When will the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection be released?

The Victoria Beckham x Mango collaboration is available now, it dropped at 9am on Tuesday 23 April, landing in time for your spring and summer wardrobe.

Is it available in-store and online?

As with all of Mango’s collaborations, the range is available online with home delivery and in-store. Often, you can find pieces that are sold out online in your local store, so it’s always worth checking.

How expensive is the range?

Following suit from previous collaborations, Victoria Beckham x Mango will set you back premium high street prices (similar to Cos, & Other Stories and Jigsaw).

Dresses cost between £100 to £150, accessories like shoes and bags between £120 to £200, tops and shirts under £100 and tailoring pieces like blazers and waistcoats upwards of £150. Considering that Victoria Beckham dresses start from £499, the Mango collab is the perfect opportunity to score a Beckham design for a lot less.

Shop the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection now

