Stop right now – Royal Mail has unveiled a limited-edition range of commemorative stamps to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls. The first time the postal service has dedicated an entire collection to a female pop group, the stamps relive some of the brand’s most memorable moments, from the 1997 Brit Awards performance (and that Union Jack dress) to the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony.

As well as individual stamps of Posh Spice, Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice and Ginger Spice, the new issue includes framed memorabilia, stamp books, sheets and limited-edition collectables for devotees of the group.

Formed in 1994, the girl group was catapulted to global pop star fame, thanks to hits such as “Wannabe”, “Stop” and “Who Do You Think You Are”. The Spice Girls’ message of female empowerment was embraced by women across the world, with the group selling more than 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling girl group of all time – and the most successful British pop act since the Beatles.

This is only the sixth time a music group has been given its own special issue of stamps, with Royal Mail gifting us with the stamps we never knew we needed. Wannabe the coolest one at the post office? Here’s how to spice up your stamp collection.

Royal Mail Spice Girls miniature sheet: £6.25, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

Hailing from the 1997 Spice World photoshoot by photographer Christophe Gstalder, this miniature first-class stamp sheet features five individual shots of the group. Set on a retro-style background, it’s a must-have collectable for Spice Girls fans.

Pre-order now

Royal Mail Spice Girls stamp set: £12.50, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

Royal Mail’s commemorative first class stamp set features 10 images reliving the Spice Girls’ most memorable live performances. From their sell-out show in Wembley Stadium in 1998 to their iconic Brit Awards gig in 1997, the stamps celebrate 30 years of the girl group.

Pre-order now

Royal Mail Spice Girls presentation pack: £19.65, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

This presentation pack contains all 10 of the Spice Girls special stamps, plus a miniature sheet in a separate carrier. The bumper collectable is packed with images reliving the group’s most iconic moments, from their European tour in the Nineties to their 2008 reunion tour.

Pre-order now

Royal Mail Spice Girls framed stamps: £34.99, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

Featuring the 10 special Spice Girls stamps in a mounted frame, this collectable is the perfect wall art for yourself or another devotee. The nostalgic selection shows images of the group performing live, and individual photographs.

Pre-order now

Royal Mail Spice Girls platinum miniature sheet: £199.99, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

There are only 1,000 of these limited edition Spice Girls miniature sheets up for grabs, so act fast. A unique piece of memorabilia, the stamps are platinum layered and feature individual headshots from the girl group’s Spice World photoshoot.

Pre-order now

