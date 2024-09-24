Jacqueline Wilson shares the dark Tracy Beaker plot publishers asked her to cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Jacqueline Wilson has revealed that her publishers advised her to remove a reference to glue-sniffing in her Tracy Beaker books.

The 78-year-old best-selling children’s author, best known for her Girls in Love books series, has revealed that her editor warned her against including mention of inhalant abuse because her young readership might be inspired to experiment.

Speaking to The Independent in an interview published tomorrow, Wilson explained that she had originally written about a secondary character who tried glue-sniffing.

“I was wanting to point out that this was a mad thing to do, but that editor did point out too that some children might not even have heard of it, and might decide to experiment,” she said.

Wilson said that the advice struck a chord with her when she considered her responsibility as a children’s author – and realised how accessible glue is for children.

“I thought that through and I thought, you’re so right, because it’s something that your ordinary, safe, middle class child is not necessarily going to get. You know, access to heroin or something, they have to know who to contact, but anyone could go into a shop and buy some glue.”

The Sleepovers author explained that she changed the plot to something entirely different because she “felt responsible”.

Wilson’s new book ‘Think Again’ is an adult-focused extension of her ‘Girls’ series ( James Jordan/PA )

“Some children could get the idea from something, even if I made it really plain that this was not a good or sensible thing to do,” she said.

“And I think most children’s writers do have to be really responsible, because with adults, you hope people can make up their minds. But with children, I think you can be influenced by what you read.”

Wilson’s popular Beaker series followed the witty and extremely articulate 10-year-old Tracy Beaker, who lives in a children’s home – named The Dumping Ground – and fantasises about her absent and glamorous mother coming to take her away. She meets Cam, who becomes her on-again-off-again foster mother, as she navigates feelings of anger, sadness and loneliness.

Dani Harmer in ‘Tracy Beaker’ on CBBC ( BBC )

The first book in the series, illustrated by Nick Sharratt, was published in 1991 and helped to cement the author’s reputation, going on to sell more than a million copies.

The book also inspired some of CBBC’s most popular shows, including the five-series long Story of Tracy Beaker, three series of Tracy Beaker Returns, and a newer series, My Mum Tracy Beaker which was released in 2021.

Wilson has just released her first adult novel, Think Again, an extension of her Girls in Love book series, catching up with Ellie, Magda and Nadine – her teen characters who are now in their forties and navigating obstacles such as motherhood, work and love.

Jacqueline Wilson’s ‘Think Again’ cover ( Supplied )

Each installment was narrated by the witty and romantic teen protagonist Ellie Allard, while also touching on the lives, lusts and loves of her best friends Magda and Nadine.

The new novel will reintroduce Ellie today as she tackles single motherhood, precarious employment and a potential new love interest.

Jacqueline Wilson will be in conversation with The Independent’s Arts Editor, Jessie Thompson, at Henley Literary Festival on 2 October.