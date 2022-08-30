Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

JK Rowling’s new book features woman who is killed after being accused of transphobia

Author said novel ‘genuinely wasn’t’ a response to the backlash she has received for her comments about transgender rights

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 30 August 2022 21:01
JK Rowling breaks silence over Harry Potter cast reunion

JK Rowling’s new novel The Ink Black Heart involves a storyline about a woman who is killed after being accused of transphobia.

In recent years, Rowling has made headlines for sharing her views on transgender rights. She was first met with a backlash in June 2020 after calling out an article’s use of the phrase “people who menstruate”. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she wrote, adding: “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Since then, Rowling has repeatedly come under criticism for various social media posts, which many have accused of being transphobic.

Rowling has repeatedly rejected the idea that she is “transphobic” and has said that she “knows and loves” trans people. The author has also received death threats due to her posts and previously had her address in Scotland leaked online by activists.

The Ink Black Heart is the latest instalment in the crime thriller series Cormoran Strike, which she writes under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Recommended

In the novel, a YouTube cartoonist called Edie Ledwell is turned on by fans and trolls after her work – which includes a scene with a hermaphrodite worm – is criticised for being racist, ableist and transphobic.

According to Rolling Stone, the story sees internet trolls post photos of Ledwell’s home on the internet and target her with death and rape threats. She is ultimately found stabbed to death in a London graveyard.

JK Rowling photographed in December 2019

(Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Graham Norton on Virgin Radio, Rowling said: “I should make it really clear after some of the things that have happened the last year that this is not depicting [that].

“I had written the book before certain things happened to me online. I said to my husband, ‘I think everyone is going to see this as a response to what happened to me,’ but it genuinely wasn’t.

Recommended

“The first draft of the book was finished at the point certain things happened.”

The Ink Black Heart was published today (30 August) and is out now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in