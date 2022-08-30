Harry Potter author JK Rowling says social media is ‘gift’ for online trolls

JK Rowling believes social media is a “gift” for online trolls.

The Harry Potter author admitted that the websites can be “a lot of fun”, but added they can help people “who want to behave in a malign way”.

Rowling has previously received online death threats.

“I like the pub argument aspect of it, that can be a fun thing to do,” she said.

“But there is no doubt that social media is a gift for people who want to behave in a malign way.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.