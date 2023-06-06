Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Oxfam International has said that a cartoon woman wearing a “Terf” badge in its new Pride video was not intended to portray Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Terf is an acronym that stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which critics have labeled Rowling in the past due to her controversial views on transgender people.

On Tuesday (6 June), Oxfam was forced to remove, edit and repost its video without the Terf badge-wearing character after critics said she resembled Rowling.

A statement from Oxfam International said “there was no intention by Oxfam or the film-makers for this slide to have portrayed any particular person or people”.

Rowling has previously strongly denied accusations of transphobia.

An Oxfam International spokesperson said: “Oxfam believes that all people should be able to make decisions which affect their lives, enjoy their rights and live a life free of discrimination and violence, including people from LGBTQIA+ communities.

“In efforts to make an important point about the real harm caused by transphobia, we made a mistake.

“We have therefore edited the video to remove the term ‘Terf’ and we are sorry for the offence it caused. There was no intention by Oxfam or the film-makers for this slide to have portrayed any particular person or people.

“We fully support both an individual’s rights to hold their philosophical beliefs and a person’s right to have their identity respected, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics.”

Oxfam International tweeted “we have removed the post because of concerns raised with us. We will repost shortly #ProtectThePride” before sharing the edited video, removing the section showing the woman wearing the “terf” badge.

“We are posting the updated video below, please reshare to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. None of us are safe until all of us are safe. This June, we call you to #ProtectThePride!” they tweeted.

A representative for Rowling said the author would not be commenting.

Jim Broadbent, who played Professor Slughorn in two Harry Potter films, is Rowling’s latest star to come to her defence over the trans row.

Meanwhile, former Harry Potter child stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have spoken out against the author’s views.

Additional reporting from PA