Liveupdated1686029478

Phillip Schofield – latest: Holly Willoughby addresses ITV’s This Morning scandal in emotional return

Willoughby made her return to the ITV daytime show with co-host Josie Gibson, as she acknowledged how Schofield’s admission had affected her

Peony Hirwani,Roisin O'Connor,Nicole Vassell,Inga Parkel
Tuesday 06 June 2023 06:31

Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield controversy for the first time on This Morning

Holly Willoughby opened her first episode of This Morning without Phillip Schofield with an emotional statement addressing the scandal surrounding her former co-host.

The 42-year-old returned to her presenting duties on the ITV programme today (Monday 5 June) alongside temporary co-host Josie Gibson.

She began by acknowledging the furore surrounding Schofield admitting that he lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague. Willoughby said she felt “shaken, troubled, let down, and worried” for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on”.

See how This Morning viewers reacted here.

Schofield, 61, gave an interview to the BBC last week, where he described the impact of the media onslaught since he admitted to having a relationship with a This Morning employee while he was still married.

Stars including Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield. Writing in his column over the weekend, former Top Gear star Clarkson said he was “baffled” by the uproar.

1685955972

An emotional Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning

Holly Willoughby has made an emotional return to This Morning for the first time since her former co-host, Phillip Schofield, admitted to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

The ITV star began by addressing the scandal, admitting she felt “shaken, troubled, let down, and worried” for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on”.

“I imagine that you might be feeling a lot like I have: shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions,” she began, appearing alongside co-host Josie Gibson.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.

“And it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.”

Willoughby rounded off her statement by thanking viewers for their kindness and support.

Roisin O'Connor5 June 2023 10:06
1686029453

Who is presenting This Morning after Phillip Schofield’s departure

Holly Willoughby made her return to This Morning on Monday 5 June, appearing for the first time since the departure of her co-host Phillip Schofield.

The presenter said she feels “shaken, troubled and let down” as she returned to the ITV show, but promised to “continue to work hard every single day” to bring viewers “the show that we love”.

Willoughby presented Monday’s episode with Josie Gibson, but a number of others could appear alongside her moving forward.

Here, The Independent takes a look at who could appear on This Morning.

Who is presenting This Morning after Phillip Schofield’s departure

Who is presenting This Morning after Phillip Schofield's departure

Holly Willoughby made her return to This Morning on Monday 5 June, appearing for the first time since the departure of her co-host Phillip Schofield. The presenter said she feels "shaken, troubled and let down" as she returned to the ITV show, but promised to "continue to work hard every single day" to bring viewers "the show that we love". Willoughby presented Monday's episode with Josie Gibson, but a number of others could appear alongside her moving forward. Here, The Independent takes a look at who could appear on This Morning.

Peony Hirwani6 June 2023 06:30
1686027600

Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield interview

Holly Willoughby is not the first This Morning presenter to have displayed emotion publicly in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure.

On Friday’s edition (2 June) of the show, Alison Hammond addressed Schofield’s interviews in which he admitted to having lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a “much younger” colleague.

Speaking with co-host Dermot O’Leary, Hammond admitted how “painful” she found the situation. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.

Isobel Lewis has the full report:

(This Morning/ITV)

Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing Phillip Schofield on This Morning

‘As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything,’ presenter said

Inga Parkel6 June 2023 06:00
1686025853

My boss said he’d sack me if I didn’t flirt – I bet Schofield and Clarkson never had to deal with that

Don’t dismiss the Phillip Schofield scandal as a ‘workplace affair’. It’s more than that, especially when you’re in it like I was, writes Allegra Chapman.

Opinion: My boss said he’d sack me if I didn’t flirt

Opinion: My boss said he'd sack me if I didn't flirt

Don't dismiss the Phillip Schofield scandal as a 'workplace affair'. It's more than that, especially when you're in it like I was, writes Allegra Chapman

Peony Hirwani6 June 2023 05:30
1686024000

This Morning viewers unimpressed by Willoughby statement

Viewers have reacted to Holly Willoughby’s emotional address as she returned to This Morning after Schofield, her former co-host, resigned.

Suffice to say, they seem to think it’s all a bit much.

(ITV)

This Morning viewers react to Holly’s ‘ridiculous’ Phillip Schofield speech

‘I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite as patronising,’ one viewer said

Inga Parkel6 June 2023 05:00
1686022251

WATCH: This Morning’s editor has aubergine-centred response when asked about toxic environment on set

This Morning's editor gives bizarre answer to journalist asking about 'toxic environment'
Inga Parkel6 June 2023 04:30
1686020451

Everything we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s ‘fall-out’

Before Phillip Schofield admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger This Morning colleague, his departure from the show was thought to have stemmed from a rift with co-host Holly Willoughby.

Jacob Stolworthy has the details of their rumoured fallout:

(Getty Images)

Everything we know about the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘fall-out’

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby news

Inga Parkel6 June 2023 04:00
1686018651

VOICES: Holly tried her damnedest – but This Morning is anything but a functional family

According to Samuel Fishwick, Holly Willoughby’s speech on today’s This Morning was not enough to convince him of all being well on set.

For him, it was an example of putting on a great show for the viewers.

“What a masterful performance this was: smart and heartfelt, even if scripted,” he writes. “Revenge dress. Revenge hair. The textbook power plays with which to exorcise a disgraced work husband.”

Read the full op-ed below:

(ITV)

Opinion: Holly tried – but This Morning is anything but a functional family

What a masterful performance this was: smart and heartfelt, even if scripted. Revenge dress. Revenge hair

Inga Parkel6 June 2023 03:30
1686016851

The 5 biggest takeaways from Phillip Schofield’s BBC interview

On Friday 2 June, the BBC broadcasted an interview between Phillip Schofield and the Today programme’s Amol Rajan.

In the 43-minute-long conversation, the former This Morning host shared some insight into his affair with a “much younger” colleague, and his feelings on the subsequent fallout.

As well as denying paying anyone off to conceal the nature of his relationship with the coworker, Schofield also revealed that his mental health had taken a severe decline.

Here are five major takeaways from the interview:

5 biggest revelations from Phillip Schofield’s interview about affair scandal

Former ‘This Morning’ host said his career is ‘done’, and that he thinks the ‘massive’ backlash is due to homophobia

Inga Parkel6 June 2023 03:00
1686015051

WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals why he made affair public

Phillip Schofield reveals why he made affair public
Inga Parkel6 June 2023 02:30

