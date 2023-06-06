Phillip Schofield – latest: Holly Willoughby addresses ITV’s This Morning scandal in emotional return
Willoughby made her return to the ITV daytime show with co-host Josie Gibson, as she acknowledged how Schofield’s admission had affected her
Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield controversy for the first time on This Morning
Holly Willoughby opened her first episode of This Morning without Phillip Schofield with an emotional statement addressing the scandal surrounding her former co-host.
The 42-year-old returned to her presenting duties on the ITV programme today (Monday 5 June) alongside temporary co-host Josie Gibson.
She began by acknowledging the furore surrounding Schofield admitting that he lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague. Willoughby said she felt “shaken, troubled, let down, and worried” for “the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s going on”.
Schofield, 61, gave an interview to the BBC last week, where he described the impact of the media onslaught since he admitted to having a relationship with a This Morning employee while he was still married.
Stars including Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield. Writing in his column over the weekend, former Top Gear star Clarkson said he was “baffled” by the uproar.
An emotional Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning
“I imagine that you might be feeling a lot like I have: shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions,” she began, appearing alongside co-host Josie Gibson.
“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.
“And it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.”
Willoughby rounded off her statement by thanking viewers for their kindness and support.
Who is presenting This Morning after Phillip Schofield’s departure
Holly Willoughby made her return to This Morning on Monday 5 June, appearing for the first time since the departure of her co-host Phillip Schofield.
The presenter said she feels “shaken, troubled and let down” as she returned to the ITV show, but promised to “continue to work hard every single day” to bring viewers “the show that we love”.
Willoughby presented Monday’s episode with Josie Gibson, but a number of others could appear alongside her moving forward.
Here, The Independent takes a look at who could appear on This Morning.
Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield interview
Holly Willoughby is not the first This Morning presenter to have displayed emotion publicly in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure.
On Friday’s edition (2 June) of the show, Alison Hammond addressed Schofield’s interviews in which he admitted to having lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a “much younger” colleague.
Speaking with co-host Dermot O’Leary, Hammond admitted how “painful” she found the situation. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.
My boss said he’d sack me if I didn’t flirt – I bet Schofield and Clarkson never had to deal with that
Don’t dismiss the Phillip Schofield scandal as a ‘workplace affair’. It’s more than that, especially when you’re in it like I was, writes Allegra Chapman.
This Morning viewers unimpressed by Willoughby statement
Viewers have reacted to Holly Willoughby’s emotional address as she returned to This Morning after Schofield, her former co-host, resigned.
Suffice to say, they seem to think it’s all a bit much.
WATCH: This Morning’s editor has aubergine-centred response when asked about toxic environment on set
Everything we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s ‘fall-out’
Before Phillip Schofield admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger This Morning colleague, his departure from the show was thought to have stemmed from a rift with co-host Holly Willoughby.
VOICES: Holly tried her damnedest – but This Morning is anything but a functional family
According to Samuel Fishwick, Holly Willoughby’s speech on today’s This Morning was not enough to convince him of all being well on set.
For him, it was an example of putting on a great show for the viewers.
“What a masterful performance this was: smart and heartfelt, even if scripted,” he writes. “Revenge dress. Revenge hair. The textbook power plays with which to exorcise a disgraced work husband.”
The 5 biggest takeaways from Phillip Schofield’s BBC interview
On Friday 2 June, the BBC broadcasted an interview between Phillip Schofield and the Today programme’s Amol Rajan.
In the 43-minute-long conversation, the former This Morning host shared some insight into his affair with a “much younger” colleague, and his feelings on the subsequent fallout.
As well as denying paying anyone off to conceal the nature of his relationship with the coworker, Schofield also revealed that his mental health had taken a severe decline.
