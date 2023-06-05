Watch the moment Holly Willoughby had an awkward on-air encounter with Ruth Langsford, whose husband has been outwardly critical of Ms Willoughby following.

During This Morning, Ms Willoughby had to hand over to Ms Langsford to preview her show Loose Woman, with both smiling through the palpable tension.

Eamonn Holmes has branded Ms Willoughby a "big mouth" and even called her to be sacked after it became public knowledge that Philip Schofield lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford continue to both work on ITV’s daytime flagship talkshows.