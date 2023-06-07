✕ Close Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield controversy for the first time on This Morning

Jodie Marsh has claimed she will “never forgive” former co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after her 2016 interview on This Morning.

March appeared on the show to discuss freezing her eggs. However, she claims that Schofield was more interested in other topics, such as her sex life.

This week, MP John Nicholson also mocked Willoughby’s opening statement from Monday’s episode of This Morning during a Culture, Media and Sport Committee taking place in Parliament today (6 June).

The latest episode of the ITV daytime show opened with no mention of Schofield, in stark contrast to yesterday’s broadcast, which saw Willoughby give an emotional statement addressing the scandal surrounding her former co-host.

She opened the show on Monday by asking viewers if they were “OK” following the fall-out, words which were quoted by Nicholson as he questioned ITV bosses about the ongoing scandal.

Schofield, 61, gave an interview to the BBC last week, where he described the impact of the media onslaught since he admitted to having a relationship with a much younger This Morning employee while he was still married.

Stars including Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield. Writing in his column over the weekend, former Top Gear star Clarkson said he was “baffled” by the uproar.