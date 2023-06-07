Phillip Schofield – latest: Holly Willoughby’s ‘are you OK?’ speech mocked during MPs’ ITV grilling
While Willoughby acknowledged how Schofield’s affair admission had affected her in an emotional address on yesterday’s show, there has been no mention of her ex-sidekick today
Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield controversy for the first time on This Morning
Jodie Marsh has claimed she will “never forgive” former co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after her 2016 interview on This Morning.
March appeared on the show to discuss freezing her eggs. However, she claims that Schofield was more interested in other topics, such as her sex life.
This week, MP John Nicholson also mocked Willoughby’s opening statement from Monday’s episode of This Morning during a Culture, Media and Sport Committee taking place in Parliament today (6 June).
The latest episode of the ITV daytime show opened with no mention of Schofield, in stark contrast to yesterday’s broadcast, which saw Willoughby give an emotional statement addressing the scandal surrounding her former co-host.
She opened the show on Monday by asking viewers if they were “OK” following the fall-out, words which were quoted by Nicholson as he questioned ITV bosses about the ongoing scandal.
Schofield, 61, gave an interview to the BBC last week, where he described the impact of the media onslaught since he admitted to having a relationship with a much younger This Morning employee while he was still married.
Stars including Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield. Writing in his column over the weekend, former Top Gear star Clarkson said he was “baffled” by the uproar.
Jodie Marsh says she’ll ‘never forgive’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Jodie Marsh has claimed she will “never forgive” former co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after her 2016 interview on This Morning.
March appeared on the show in 2016 to discuss freezing her eggs. However, she claims she claims that Schofield was more interested in other topics, such as her sex life.
The former model branded Schofield’s line of questioning as “vile” as she also accused Willoughby of “breaking the girl code” and not telling her about the lipstick on her teeth during the segment.
In an interview with The Sun, Marsh said: “Everyone thinks I was pissed off about the lipstick thing.
“Yes, it p***ed me off that neither of them told me I had lipstick on my teeth, but it wasn’t actually even that that annoyed me the most.
“What annoyed me the most was I was there to talk about freezing my eggs and having a child on my own, which is a really raw emotional subject, and Phillip turned the interview to sex and my exes.
“He just wanted to be crude and gross and basically just wanted to talk about my exes and my love of sex, and how I’ve admitted in the past I’m addicted to sex.”
This Morning editor’s aubergine rant was ‘extremely ill-judged’, ITV boss says
An ITV boss has said that comments by Martin Frizell were “extremely ill-judged”, after the This Morning editor referred to aubergines when asked about allegations of a “toxic” work environment on the programme.
Read more:
This Morning editor’s aubergine rant was ‘extremely ill-judged’, ITV boss says
Martin Frizell’s response to allegations of a ‘toxic’ work environment on the programme was ‘dismissive and flippant’, Magnus Brooke told MPs
Amanda Holden mocks Holly Willoughby’s ‘Are you OK?’ This Morning statement
Amanda Holden has brutally mocked Holly Willoughby’s statement made on This Morning on Monday (5 June) after she presented the show alone for the first time since Philip Schofield’s exit.
Read more:
Amanda Holden mocks Holly Willoughby’s ‘Are you OK?’ This Morning statement
Willoughby’s remark on Monday’s show has been subject to criticism online
VOICES: Lies, scandal and celebrity showdowns: Can This Morning ever recover?
Lies, scandal, salacious gossip and celebrity presenters pitted against each other: it is perhaps no wonder that Piers Morgan compared the latest shockwaves to hit daytime TV show This Morning as being like something in a Quentin Tarantino movie, writes Rhea Freeman.
Read more:
The real issue is bigger than the scandalous optics. It’s how the developments have made viewers feel
‘Shaken, troubled’: Holly Willoughby’s This Morning statement in full
Willoughby returned to the programme on Monday (5 June) after a two-week break, and addressed the absence of her disgraced former co-host.
Here’s her statement in full.
Holly Willoughby’s This Morning statement addressing Schofield scandal in full
Willoughby returned to the programme on Monday (5 June) after a two-week break, and addressed the absence of her disgraced former co-host
WATCH: This Morning’s editor has aubergine-centred response when asked about toxic environment on set
VOICES: My boss said he’d sack me if I didn’t flirt – I bet Schofield and Clarkson never had to deal with that
Don’t dismiss the Phillip Schofield scandal as a ‘workplace affair’. It’s more than that, especially when you’re in it like I was, writes Allegra Chapman.
Read more:
Don’t dismiss the Phillip Schofield scandal as a ‘workplace affair’. It’s more than that, especially when you’re in it like I was, writes Allegra Chapman
WATCH: Phillip Schofield reveals why he made affair public
The 5 biggest takeaways from Phillip Schofield’s BBC interview
On Friday 2 June, the BBC broadcasted an interview between Phillip Schofield and the Today programme’s Amol Rajan.
In the 43-minute-long conversation, the former This Morning host shared some insight into his affair with a “much younger” colleague, and his feelings on the subsequent fallout.
As well as denying paying anyone off to conceal the nature of his relationship with the coworker, Schofield also revealed that his mental health had taken a severe decline.
Here are five major takeaways from the interview:
Former ‘This Morning’ host said his career is ‘done’, and that he thinks the ‘massive’ backlash is due to homophobia
Alison Hammond breaks down while discussing ‘painful’ Phillip Schofield interview
Holly Willoughby is not the first This Morning presenter to have displayed emotion publicly in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure.
On Friday’s edition (2 June) of the show, Alison Hammond addressed Schofield’s interviews in which he admitted to having lied about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a “much younger” colleague.
Speaking with co-host Dermot O’Leary, Hammond admitted how “painful” she found the situation. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.
Isobel Lewis has the full report:
‘As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything,’ presenter said