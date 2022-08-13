Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

JK Rowling has told fans that police are involved after a tweet about Salman Rushdie prompted a death threat on Twitter.

The controversial Harry Potter author had expressed sympathy for Rushdie after he was stabbed onstage yesterday (12 August) at a literary event in New York.

On Saturday (13 August), it was reported that Rushdie was on a ventilator, having been rushed to hospital after the attack.

Folowing the attack, Rowling tweeted: “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”

Shortly after posting the message, Rowling shared the image of a reply she had received which read: “Don’t worry you are next.”

The author initially tagged in Twitter’s support account, writing: “Any chance of some support?”

Later, she gave fans an update and thanked them for support, writing: “To all sending supportive messages: thank you.

“Police are involved (were already involved on other threats).”

Rowling is one of several authors to have reacted following the shocking attack on Rushdie this week.

Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and Nigella Lawson are also among the voices to have expressed shock and send messages of support to the Midnight’s Children author.

Rushdie was once the subject of a fatwa, prompted by the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses.