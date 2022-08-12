✕ Close Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

Salman Rushdie has been stabbed in the neck after an assailant stormed the stage at an event in western New York on Friday morning

The Booker Prize-winning author, 75, was stabbed “several times” at 11am at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state, the New York State Police said in a statement.

He was airlifted to an area hospital by helicopter, and his condition is unknown, state police said.

A suspect was immediately taken into custody by a state trooper assigned to the event.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters Mr Rushdie was “alive” and “getting the care he needs” at a press conference at around 12.30pm.

The person who was interviewing Mr Rushdie suffered a minor head injury.

Salman Rushdie was the subject off death threats over his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses (2017 Invision)

Mr Rushdie was the target of death threats over the publication of his 1988 book The Satanic Verses.

A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Mr Rushdie’s death.

Iran has also offered over $3m in reward for anyone who kills Mr Rushdie.

He went into hiding for several years after the fatwa was issued.

Mr Rushdie has two sons and has been married four times, most recently to model and television host Padma Lakshmi. The couple wed in 2004 before divorcing three years later.

He was knighted in 2007 for “services to literature”, and is a long-term resident of New York City.