Hadi Matar arrested for stabbing Salman Rushdie in neck in horror New York attack

New York State Police have named a 24-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie at a literary event in western New York state on Friday.

Hadi Matar, of New Jersey, was taken into custody on Friday morning after allegedly storming the stage and stabbing the author at least once in the neck and abdomen at the Chautauqua Institution, New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan told a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Several members of the staff rushed the suspect and took him to the ground before a state trooper and Chappaqua County Sheriff’s deputy took him into custody, Mr O’Callaghan said.

The 75-year-old author was given emergency treatment by a doctor who was in the audience, before emergency responders arrived.

He was airlifted to a the UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he remained in surgery late on Friday afternoon, Mr O’Callaghan said.

Mr Matar has not yet been charged, as police are waiting to learn the extent of the author’s injuries.

Henry Reese, who was on stage with Mr Rushdie at the time of the attack, was taken to hospital for minor head injuries.