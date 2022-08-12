Jump to content
Salman Rushdie: Boris Johnson and JK Rowling among those who reacted to author’s stabbing

The author was stabbed in the neck while on stage at a literary event, according to New York Police

Aisha Rimi
Friday 12 August 2022 21:00
<p>Sir Salman’s book The Satanic Verses led to Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa calling for the writer’s death in 1989 </p>

Sir Salman’s book The Satanic Verses led to Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa calling for the writer’s death in 1989

(REUTERS)

Boris Johnson and JK Rowling were among those who voiced their shock after Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in New York state.

The Indian-born British author, 75, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred, leaving him with an apparent stab wound to the neck.

Sir Salman’s book The Satanic Verses is viewed by many Muslims as blasphemous, with Iran’s then-leader Ayatollah Khomeini issuing a fatwa that called for the writer’s death.

Reacting to news of the attack, prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie has been stabbed while exercising a right we should never cease to defend.

“Right now my thoughts are with his loved ones. We are all hoping he is okay.”

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak said on Twitter: “Shocked to hear of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York.

Salman Rushdie being loaded into a MedEvac helicopter

(EPA)

“A champion of free speech and artistic freedom. He’s in our thoughts tonight.”

Members of the literary world also expressed their disbelief following the attack on the author.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling said: “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”

Neil Gaiman, author of the DC Comics series The Sandman, said he was “distressed” to see his friend had been attacked before a talk. He added: “He’s a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he’s okay.”

TV chef Nigella Lawson also shared her shock, writing: “This is horrific. Am distraught. Please, please let him be ok.”

Sir Salman’s publisher Penguin Random House said they are “deeply shocked and appalled” to hear that he had been stabbed at a literaty event.

Home secretary Priti Patel said she was “appalled to hear of the unprovoked and senseless attack”, adding: “Freedom of expression is a value we hold dear and attempts to undermine it must not be tolerated. My thoughts are with Sir Salman and his family.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps wrote that “freedom of speech is fundamental to all strong democracies”, while culture secretary Nadine Dorries said the incident was an “awful attack on a literary giant”.

Law enforcement officers detain a person outside the Chautauqua Institution

(AP)

Shadow foreign secretary, Labour’s David Lammy, also wrote: “This is just horrific. Salman Rushdie is a lion of a man and a hugely talented author.

“Praying he makes a full recovery and his cowardly attacker is brought to justice.”

