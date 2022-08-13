Salman Rushdie - latest: Hadi Matar, 24, charged with attempted murder of author
The author, 75, was the target of a ‘fatwa’ by Iranian religious leaders over his 1988 book The Satanic Verses
The man suspected of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday has been charged with attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.
The alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, 24, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office. He has been remanded without bail, a statement from prosecutors added.
Meanwhile, the venue where the author was stabbed in the neck rejected advice to tighten up its security prior to last night’s attack, according to a report.
Sources told CNN that recommendations on measures such as bag checks and metal detectors were not taken up by the Chautauqua Institution, near Buffalo, New York, where Mr Rushdie had been scheduled to deliver a lecture, over fears that it would change the venue’s culture.
It has not yet been confirmed what type of weapon the alleged attacker used to stab Mr Rushdie, who is on a ventilator in hospital.
Who is Salman Rushdie and why is he controversial?
JK Rowling says ‘police are involved’ after receiving death threat following Salman Rushdie tweet
JK Rowling has told fans that police are involved after a tweet about Salman Rushdie prompted a death threat on Twitter.
The controversial Harry Potter author had expressed sympathy for Rushdie after he was stabbed onstage yesterday (12 August) at a literary event in New York.
On Saturday (13 August), it was reported that Rushdie was on a ventilator, having been rushed to hospital after the attack.
Louis Chilton reports.
ICYMI: Salman Rushdie’s attack is on everyone who believes Islam deserves special treatment
While the UK has stood by Rushdie all these years, we have seemingly given up on the free speech ideals that the author has stood for, writes Kunwar Khuldune Shahid.
Opinion: Salman Rushdie’s attack is on everyone who gives Islam special treatment
While the UK has stood by Rushdie all these years, we have seemingly given up on the free speech ideals that the author has stood for
Biden White House condemns ‘reprehensible’ stabbing
President Joe Biden’s White House has condemned the “reprehensible” stabbing of Salman Rushdie.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement: "Today, the country and the world witnessed a reprehensible attack against the writer Salman Rushdie.
"This act of violence is appalling. All of us in the Biden-Harris Administration are praying for his speedy recovery.
"We are thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping Mr. Rushdie so quickly after the attack and to law enforcement for its swift and effective work, which is ongoing."
New Jersey man accused of stabbing author on stage is charged with attempted murder
The New Jersey man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on stage in New York state has been charged with attempted murder.
The alleged attacker, Hadi Matar, has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office, Reuters reported.
Mr Matar, 24, was taken to Chautauqua County jail late on Friday night after he had been questioned by the authorities, Western New York News Now reported.
Gustaf Kilander has the latest.
Hati Mattar charged with attempted murder of writer Salman Rushdie
The man suspected of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday has been charged with attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said on Saturday.
“The individual responsible for the attack yesterday, Hadi Mattar, has now been formally charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the Second Degree,” Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement on Saturday.
“He was arraigned on these charges last night and remanded without bail,” the statement added.
Watch: Moment Salman Rushdie's attacker apprehended on stage
Labour leader Keir Starmer condemns ‘cowardly’ attack
Labour leader Keir Starmer has condemned the attack.
He said: "Salman Rushdie has long embodied the struggle for liberty and freedom against those who seek to destroy them.
"This cowardly attack on him yesterday is an attack on those values. The whole Labour Party is praying for his full recovery."
JK Rowling threatened ‘you’re next’ after Rushdie attack
JK Rowling has said she is working with the police after receiving a potential threat from a Twitter user following her reaction tweet about Sir Salman Rushdie.
The Harry Potter author shared screenshots to Twitter of a message from a user who had written "don't worry you are next" in response to her tweeting that she hoped novelist Sir Salman would "be OK" after his attack in New York.
She later updated her followers on the situation saying: "To all sending supportive messages: thank you.
"Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)."
More UK politicians send best Rushdie best wishes
Home secretary Priti Patel said: "Freedom of expression is a value we hold dear and attempts to undermine it must not be tolerated."
Transport secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: "Shocked to hear that SalmanRushdie has been stabbed in New York. Freedom of speech is fundamental to all strong democracies. Thoughts with him and his family."
Shadow foreign secretary, Labour's David Lammy, said: "This is just horrific. Salman Rushdie is a lion of a man and a hugely talented author.
"Praying he makes a full recovery and his cowardly attacker is brought to justice."
