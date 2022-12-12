Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

JK Rowling has said she “does not consider” herself “cancelled” after criticism of her trans views.

In recent years, Rowling has been a critic of gender ideology and, in her own words, “women’s sex-based rights”.

The author’s well-documented views have led to intense criticism from Harry Potter stars, including Daniel Radcliffe , who wrote an open letter decrying her views, and Katie Leung.

Hermione actor Emma Watson also seemingly referred to the subject at the Baftas earlier this year by telling the crowd she is “here for all the witches.”

However, in a new interview, Rowling has declared: “I do not consider myself cancelled.”

She told Letters from Suzanne: “The only time I’ve ever made reference to being cancelled, my book sales went up. Why am I even laughing? I can’t believe I’m saying these words. But you have to mock them.”

The backlash against the author, who has set up a new support centre for female survivors of sexual violence in Edinburgh and the Lothians, appeared to begin in June 2020 after the author called out an article’s use of the phrase “people who menstruate”.

She wrote: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

JK Rowling (Getty Images)

While there was a contingent of Twitter users who supported Rowling for her tweet, there were plenty – including numerous celebrities – who criticised her comment as “anti-trans” and “transphobic”, arguing that trans men, non-binary and non-gender conforming people can also menstruate.

In the new interview, Rowling said: “I have no irrational fear of or hatred towards trans people in the slightest – as, God knows, I’ve said so many times.”

Earlier this year, Ralph Fiennes defended Rowling from death threats she received in response to her views, while Helena Bonham Carter said: “I think [Rowling] has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse.”