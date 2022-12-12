Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hamza Yassin had a slight wardrobe malfunction during the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

The semi-finals of the BBC One show took place on Sunday night (11 December), with the five remaining couples competing for a spot in the final.

Each of the couples will perform two dances for the judges.

For their first dance, Yassin and his professional partner Jowita Przystal performed the Charleston to “Pencil Full of Lead” by Paolo Nutini.

The pair did extremely well, earning high praise and a near perfect score of 39 out of 40 from the judges.

Viewers at home agreed, with many posting to Twitter to share their enthusiasm for the pair.

Many, however, also noticed a slight wardrobe malfunction for Yassin who was sporting a tartan kilt and a waistcoat for the dance.

“I didn’t need to see Hamza’s pants!” wrote one person. “I don’t think they thought this costume through!”

Another added: “Them there camera angles on Hamza’s kilt were a choice.”

“Whoops! You can see Hamza’s pants!” wrote a third person, with the laughing emoji.

Someone else wrote: “I just can’t help but feel that probably wasn’t the best camera angle for Hamza.”

“Love Hamza’s enthusiasm on Strictly but the camera angle was unfortunate given the initial shots under the kilt.”

Another fan jokingly advised that Hamza “learn the basics of wearing a kilt… keep your legs shut if you are seated”.

Judge Craig Revel-Horwood also commented on his costume choice, telling Yassin: “You were very brave, darling, wearing a kilt in a Charleston.”

Viewers can vote for their favourite couple to be sent through to the final. You can find out how to vote online or by phone here.

Viewers will have to wait until Monday (12 December) to find out the results and see which couples will make it to the final, and which one will be sent home.

Strictly Come Dancing results show will air on BBC One on Monday (12 December) at 8.15pm.