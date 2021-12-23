Acclaimed writer Joan Didion has died of Parkinson’s disease aged 87.

She died on Thursday (23 December) at her home in Manhattan, an executive at Knopf – the author’s publisher – confirmed to The New York Times.

Didion was an American writer who launched her career after winning an essay contest that was sponsored by Vogue magazine in the Sixties. She was studying for a BA in English at the University of California, Berkley at the time.

In 1963, she wrote and published her first novel Run, River Run.

Didion’s best known works include her first of seven nonfiction books Slouching Towards Bethlehem (1968), Play It As It Lays (1970), and The White Album (a collection of essays published in 1979).

She was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Biography/Autobiography for 2005’s The Year of Magical Thinking. The book was later adapted into a play, which premiered on Broadway in 2007.

Recently, Didion was the subject of a Netflix documentary titled The Center Will Not Hold, which was directed by her nephew Griffin Dunne.