News that Prince Harry is publishing a memoir has led to the question of who exactly will be helping to write it.

The book will be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022 and has been called by its publishers an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of Prince Harry’s life.

The publishing house adds that the untitled memoir will offer a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

Tracking the Duke of Sussex’s life from childhood through to the present day, the book will cover his service in the military, his marriage to Meghan Markle and his decision to step down from royal duties last year.

Prince Harry will be receiving help on the writing front from ghostwriter JR Moehringer.

The author has previously profiled big names including tennis star Andrew Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The 56-year-old also won a Pulitzer Prize for Feature Writing in 2000.

It has been speculated that Moheringer was chosen for Prince Harry’s project through a mutual friend, George Clooney.

Clooney is currently working on a film adaptation of Moheringer’s 2005 memoir The Tender Bar, which the author wrote about his own life growing up in Long Island raised by a single mother.

The film, which stars Ben Affleck, is set to be released by Amazon Studios.

Moehringer has also had previous works adapted for the big screen. In 2007, an article he penned for The Los Angeles Times Magazine about a homeless man he claimed was heavyweight boxer Bob Satterfiled was adapted into the film Resurrecting the Champ, starring Samuel L Jackson and Josh Hartnett.

It was The Tender Bar, however, that first caught the attention of Grand Slam tennis champion Andre Agassi, who enlisted Moheringer as a ghostwriter on his 2009 memoir, Open: An Autobiography. The critically-acclaimed book covered the tennis pro’s relationship with his father and struggles with substance abuse.

In 2012, Moehringer worked with Nike co-founder Knight on Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of NIKE. That same year, he published Sutton, a novel based on the life of bank robber Willie Sutton.

Moehringer graduated from Yale University before beginning his journalism career as a news assistant at The New York Times before eventually moving to The Los Angeles Times.

Harry’s memoir is one of many projects the Sussexes have launched, having already signed content deals with Netflix and Spotify.