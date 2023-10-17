Justin Timberlake ‘concerned’ about content of Britney Spears’s memoir – report

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Timberlake is reportedly “concerned” over the content of Britney Spears’s forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

Timberlake, 42, and Spears, 41, dated for three years in their late teens and early twenties, before ending their relationship in 2002.

While the two high-profile singers’ romance was widely reported on, their breakup also elicited a storm of headlines, with Timberlake implying on several occasions that Spears had been unfaithful.

The “Rock Your Body” singer also shared intimate insights about their relationship, which included details about their sex life.

Ahead of the publication of Spears’s book, the *Nsync star is said to be “concerned” over what the “Womanizer” singer will share about their time together.

“He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship,” one source explained to US entertainment publication Page Six. “It’s eating at him.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Justin Timberlake for comment.

In 2003, a year after her split from Timberlake, Spears gave her side of the story.

“I think everyone has a side of their story to make them feel a certain way… and I’m not technically saying he’s wrong, but I’m not technically saying he’s right either,” she said of her ex.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in 2002 (Getty Images)

After the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary in 2021, which detailed the media’s treatment of the singer over the years, Timberlake issued an apology to Spears for his comments.

He also apologised to Janet Jackson for his part in the “wardrobe malfunction” of their 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, during which he exposed her breast during a dance move. Jackson received significant public backlash, while Timberlake did not.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he wrote.

Though their romantic relationship only began in 1999, Spears and Timberlake first met in 1992, aged 12, as cast members of the Disney Channel’s All-New Mickey Mouse Club.

Last week, it was revealed that the five-time Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams would be reading the majority of Spears’s audiobook after the singer admitted she’d found it too painful to “relive” her experiences once more.

Spears will read the introduction before leaving the Brokeback Mountain star to narrate the remaining part of the memoir.

“This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears wrote in a statement shared with People magazine.

“Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

The Woman in Me is out on 24 October.