Michelle Williams will narrate the audio version of Britney Spears’s highly anticipated memoir, after the singer admitted she’d found it too painful to “relive” her experiences once more.

The “Toxic” singer is soon to release her first memoir, titled The Woman In Me. But while fans had hoped for an audiobook narrated by Spears herself, the 41-year-old has now shared that she will not be the one to read the book.

Grammy winner Spears will read the book’s introduction, announcing in a statement shared with People: “This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it.

“Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

She added: “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

In an accompanying statement, Brokeback Mountain star Williams expressed her support for the Spears, saying: “I stand with Britney.”

Spears first confirmed in April 2022 that she was writing a memoir covering her conservatorship battle with her father.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears said that the book would allow her to talk about things she has “never been able to express openly”.

Spears’s memoir is released later this month (Getty Images)

Following a bidding war between multiple publishing houses, the memoir was ultimately acquired by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Both the audio version and print version will be released on 24 October.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books’ Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People in July.

“I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact – and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

According to a press release, the memoir promises to reveal, “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history”.

It also “illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms”.

Williams will narrate the audiobook, bar the introduction (Getty Images)

Spears was placed under a court-mandated conservatorship, which was controlled by her father Jamie Spears, in 2008. It was eventually terminated in November 2021 after 13 years.

During her 2021 testimony, the “Circus” singer told the court: “I just want my life back.” Just months ahead of the release of The Woman in Me, news of Spears’s divorce with ex-husband Sam Asghari broke.

Actor and model Asgari filed for divorce from the popstar on 16 August after 14 months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

While the book will take a look back at Spears’s life and career, including her years in her conservatorship, it will reportedly not feature her split from Asghari, as it was submitted before the end of their marriage.

The Woman in Me is out on 24 October.