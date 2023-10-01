Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears has shared her frustration after police were allegedly called to her house for a welfare check days after posting new clips of herself dancing.

In September, the singer sparked concern after sharing a series of videos on Instagram that appeared to show her dancing with knives.

However, Spears later reassured her followers that the knives were fake, adding: “No one needs to worry or call the police.”

These comments came after some fans allegedly sent the police to her house to perform a wellness check on her in January.

But on Saturday (30 September), Spears wrote on Instagram that officers had visited her again.

“Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks???” Spears wrote. “Come on America… we cooler than that, right ??? [sic].

“The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now… IT’S ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO!!!”

Spears’s comment (Instagram)

She added: “People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.”

As reported by Fox News, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department conducted a welfare check on the “Circus” singer after her original video dancing with the prop knives sparked concern.

Once the sheriff’s department established from two independent sources that Spears was not in any danger, officials cleared the check without incident.

In her second video dancing with the utensils, Spears wrote: “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives.

“No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favourite performers Shakira… a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

In January, Spears’s followers reportedly called the police on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote at the time. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”