Britney Spears dances with ‘carving knives’ in new Instagram video: ‘Don’t worry’

Britney Spears can be seen dancing in her kitchen with “knives”, in the latest video she has shared with her fans, but told them not to worry.

Dressed in an orange and white polka dot top and white pants, the dancer twirls around her kitchen, swirling the “knives”, which she revealss are not real, in her hands. Her dogs can be seen in the background.

The singer posted the footage amid her ongoing divorce from her husband Sam Asghari.

Britney captioned the post: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today. Don’t worry they are not real knives!!! Halloween is soon!!!”