Britney Spears has once again reassured fans that the knives she was dancing with in her recent video are fake.

The pop star, 41, sparked concern earlier this week when she posted a video to Instagram that showed her dancing and twirling with what appeared to be kitchen knives in both hands.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today,” wrote the singer in the caption to her post shared on Monday (25 September).

According to NBC News, concern from her fans prompted a wellness check from authorities.

Spears later amended the caption to the video, writing: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon!!!”

In a new video shared on Friday (29 September), Spears can be seen dancing once again with the knives. In the clip, she is seen twirling around while wearing a white long-sleeved cropped top and pink bikini bottoms.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives,” she wrote in the caption.

“No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite [sic] performers Shakira… a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

The news follows months after the “Toxic” singer requested fans give her privacy after some members of the public allegedly sent the police to her residence to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote on X/Twitter in January. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

She continued: “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.”

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Spears continued.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

Earlier this month, Spears called herself “single as f***” in a caption on a now-deleted Instagram post.

In August it was announced that Spears had split from husband Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce in August after 14 months of marriage.

On 16 August, fitness instructor Asghari, 29, submitted a divorce filing to Los Angeles Superior Court citing irreconcilable differences.

In a statement released the following day, Asghari said he and Spears will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each other, and asked the media and public to be “kind and thoughtful”.

A few days later, Spears broke her silence to address the divorce for the first time, alongside a video that showed the singer standing in her home and later dancing.

In the caption, Spears wrote: “As everyone knows, Hesam [Asghari] and I are no longer together.”