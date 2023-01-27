Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears has asked for privacy after some fans allegedly sent the police to her house to perform a wellness check on her after she deleted her Instagram account.

On Thursday (26 January), the 41-year-old singer asked fans for some privacy on Twitter.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realised there was no issue and left immediately.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” Spears continued.

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

According to TMZ, the Ventura Co Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls about Spears after 11 pm on Tuesday (24 January) night.

“Authorities went to her home out of an abundance of caution,” the outlet reported.

Last month, Spears’s husband Sam Asghari asked fans to respect her privacy after she deactivated her social media accounts.

“Social media can be traumatising,” Asghari wrote in a post shared on his Instagram story.

“Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman,” Asghari said.

“I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.”

The model and actor explained that he refrained from sharing updates about his wife on his own Instagram to aid her wish for privacy.

“Out of respect for her privacy, I don’t post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do,” he said.

“For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honour if she joins. For her, those things are not fun. They’re [hectic] and full of stress,” he said, explaining why the star chooses not to attend everything with him.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“[Es]pecially since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

“I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had,” he said.

“I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same. Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage,” he added.