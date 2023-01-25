Justin Bieber sells back catalogue for $200m

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Bieber has sold his share of his own music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported fee of $200m (£162m).

The “Baby” singer joins artists such as Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen in making lucrative nine-figure deals for the rights to their back catalogues.

Included in the deal are the publishing rights to Bieber’s entire back catalogue, which spans 290 songs.

All music released by Bieber prior to 2022 is included in the deal, as well as the artist rights to his master recordings.

Neither Hipgnosis or Bieber have commented on the exact financial terms of the deal. However, AFP reports that the sale amounted to around $200m.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund founder Merck Mercuriadis said: “The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable.”

Back in January 2022, it was announced that Dylan had sold the rights to his entire back catalogue to Sony, for an undisclosed amount.

Reports suggest the deal was worth between £111m and £148m, with Sony also owning the rights to the “Blowin’ in the Wind” songwriter’s “multiple future new releases.”

Justin Bieber performing at Coachella 2022 (Getty Images for Coachella)

Springsteen also sold his music to Sony in late 2021, in a mammoth deal worth a reported $500m (£376m).

Back in October, Bieber cancelled a number of dates on his world tour, stating that he had to keep his “health a priority”.

“Justin Bieber today announced that the remaining dates of his WORLD TOUR are being postponed,” read a statement, put out on social media.

The original world tour had been originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

In June, Bieber told fans that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. After contracting the rare virus, the singer experienced “full paralysis” on the right side of his face.