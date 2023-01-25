Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Justin Bieber sells back catalogue for $200m

Bieber joins other high-profile artists in selling off the rights to his music

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 25 January 2023 07:53
Comments
Justin Bieber's speech after winning artist of the year 2021

Justin Bieber has sold his share of his own music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported fee of $200m (£162m).

The “Baby” singer joins artists such as Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen in making lucrative nine-figure deals for the rights to their back catalogues.

Included in the deal are the publishing rights to Bieber’s entire back catalogue, which spans 290 songs.

All music released by Bieber prior to 2022 is included in the deal, as well as the artist rights to his master recordings.

Neither Hipgnosis or Bieber have commented on the exact financial terms of the deal. However, AFP reports that the sale amounted to around $200m.

Recommended

Hipgnosis Songs Fund founder Merck Mercuriadis said: “The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable.”

Back in January 2022, it was announced that Dylan had sold the rights to his entire back catalogue to Sony, for an undisclosed amount.

Reports suggest the deal was worth between £111m and £148m, with Sony also owning the rights to the “Blowin’ in the Wind” songwriter’s “multiple future new releases.”

Justin Bieber performing at Coachella 2022

(Getty Images for Coachella)

Springsteen also sold his music to Sony in late 2021, in a mammoth deal worth a reported $500m (£376m).

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Back in October, Bieber cancelled a number of dates on his world tour, stating that he had to keep his “health a priority”.

“Justin Bieber today announced that the remaining dates of his WORLD TOUR are being postponed,” read a statement, put out on social media.

Recommended

The original world tour had been originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

In June, Bieber told fans that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. After contracting the rare virus, the singer experienced “full paralysis” on the right side of his face.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in