Julian Sands – latest news: Another missing hiker found on Mt Baldy where actor disappeared
The search for Sands has entered its 12th day
The San Bernardino County’s rescue team has located the second hiker who went missing on the mountain where Julian Sands disappeared.
A 75-year-old hiker named Jin Chung was located on Tuesday (24 January).
“Jin suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members,” the official statement read. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further information is currently available.”
In other news, Sands’ brother Nick has said that he knows “in my heart” that his sibling is no longer alive, as the search for the missing British actor entered its 11th day.
In comments to his local Yorkshire paper, the Craven Herald, Nick said: “He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone. However sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.”
Sands was reported missing on 13 January, sparking a major search and rescue effort led by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office.
The search effort was hampered by warnings of high winds near the San Gabriel Mountains, close to where Sands is believed to have gone missing.
Last week, Sands’ family released the last known images of him mountaineering, telling The Independent: “This is how he would love to be seen, doing what he loved best – a heroic mountaineer.”
A missing hiker has been located on Mt Baldy
The San Bernardino County’s rescue team has located the second hiker who was missing on Mt Baldy.
A 75-year-old hiker named Jin Chung was located on Tuesday (24 January) by the search and rescue team, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriffs.
“Jin suffered some weather-related injuries and a leg injury but was able to walk out with the assistance of the crew members,” the statement read. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further information is currently available.”
Search teams find second lost hiker in area where actor Julian Sands went missing
Images show Jin Chung, 75, being put in an ambulance
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s update on Julian Sands’ search
The sheriff’s department also announced that they’re closing in on the second full week of the search for missing hiker, Julian Sands.
“Numerous ground and air search efforts have taken place,” the new statement reads. “As of this time, Mr Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered.
“The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting.”
Julian Sands’ family are ‘frantic with worry’ after the British actor went missing
The search for Julian Sands is now in its 11th day, with his family issuing a statement on Monday thanking authorities for their “heroic” efforts.
“His family are frantic with worry,” a close friend told The Independent.
‘What he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent from snow-clad mountain
Picture exclusive: Poignant images show missing ‘A Room with a View’ star scaling peaks in the Alps as search enters sixth day
Watch: Who is the British actor missing in California?
Watch below for a short history of Julian Sands’ biography, career milestones, and the details surrounding his missing person’s case.
Julian Sands: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California?
British actor Julian Sands has been missing in California after he is believed to have embarked on a hike last week. The star of critically acclaimed films including The Killing Fields and A Room With a View disappeared in Mount Baldy on 13 Friday. Evgenia Citkowitz, his wife, reported the 65-year-old missing, and his vehicle has been found in the mountain range area. This video outlines who he is, his career milestones, and the details surrounding his missing person's case. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Is the climate crisis behind a string of California hiker tragedies?
On a clear day, the peak of southern California’s 10,000ft Mount Baldy looms over the Los Angeles skyline.
The mountain is emblematic of a growing threat: the deadly impact of the climate crisis on one of America’s favourite pastimes, the great outdoors.
This month, as climate-amped superstorms battered California, first responders have carried out 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy’s peak, the highest summit in the San Gabriel mountain range.
Two people have died and a third man, the British actor Julian Sands, is still missing after nearly a week.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus investigates the link between climbing accidents and climate.
Julian Sands is the latest hiker to go missing. Is climate change to blame?
Extreme winter weather is becoming more common in the Golden State, Josh Marcus reports
‘It’s a tragedy for all of us’
The mountaineering community is in mourning as the prospects of finding missing Hollywood actor Julian Sands grow dimmer by the day.
“The climbing community kind of deals with this a lot, but it’s still a tragedy for all of us,” Gordon Janow, director of Alpine Ascents International, told The Independent.
Mr Janow said he would remember his friend of 20 years as a Renaissance man who was just as at home in the mountains as he was in front of the camera.
Climbing friends pays tribute to missing actor Julian Sands as search enters 12th day
‘He was a wonderful man to deal with. Always pleasant, upbeat, erudite, interesting to talk to’
Julian Sands’ brother says he knows ‘in his heart’ his brother is gone
Julian Sands’ brother has revealed that he “knows in his heart” that his missing sibling is no longer alive.
Nick Sands, from Gargrave, Yorkshire, told the Craven Herald that he had accepted that the prospects of finding the Leaving Las Vegas actor 11 days after he went missing in treacherous conditions in a Californian mountain range alive had all but gone.
“He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone,” Nick Sands told the local news site.
“However, sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.”
Julian Sands’ brother says he fears missing actor won’t be found
“Julian liked to say ‘I have never had a holiday but I do rest occasionally’ – well he’s resting now in a place he would truly approve of,” his brother Nick says
Julian Sands’ family thanks ‘heroic’ efforts of search and rescue teams
On Monday, the Leaving Las Vegas star’s family thanked authorities for their “heroic” efforts in the search.
“Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” the statement read.
Efforts to find second missing hiker boosts ground search for Sands, say rescuers
It has emerged that a second hiker has gone missing in the Mt Baldy area – which sheriffs say has allowed ground crews a renewed opportunity to search for Julian Sands.
Jin Chung, 75, from Los Angeles has been missing since Sunday after last being seen at around 6am in a carpool to Mount Baldy with two others, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said.
A search was conducted overnight but the hiker wasn’t found. The search for Jin Chung was set to carry on Tuesday but without the aid of helicopters because of warnings of strong winds.
The agency revealed that the ground search for the 75-year-old has allowed crews a renewed opportunity to search for Mr Sands.
Sands ‘always pleasant, upbeat and erudite’, says friend
Julian Sands is an “intellect in some ways and down to earth in others” and “always pleasant, upbeat, erudite, interesting to talk to,” a friend has told The Independent.
Gordon Janow, the director of Alpine Ascents International, who has known Sands for 20 years, said: “We discussed art, literature, travel, architecture. Our conversations spanned a lot of fields. He was very easy to talk to.”
As the search expanded, a team from Mr Janow’s mountaneering guide firm Alpine Ascents International were brought into help Sands’ family and officials to locate the 65-year-old.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies