A timeline of missing actor Julian Sands’ disappearance

Julian Sands, a prolific actor with more than 150 screen credits, has gone missing while hiking.

The British star is believed to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in California, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Search and rescue crews are looking for Sands, with the actor’s friends, including Matthew Modine, Rufus Sewell and film producer Frank Marshall, expressing hope that he is found safely.

Sands is known for his breakout role in 1985 period drama A Room With A View, in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith.

He also starred in Arachnophobia, The Killing Fields, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV shows 24, Smallville and Banshee. His most recent film role was in Terence Davies’ Benediction.

Below is a timeline of all the events relating to Sands’ disappearance.

Friday 13 January: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department receives a report that Julian Sands, has gone missing while hiking. The department stated: “On Friday 13 January, at about 7.30pm, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area”.

Search and rescue crews begin a search for the actor.

Saturday 14 January: Search and rescue crews looking for Sands are pulled off the mountain due to avalanche risks and dangerous trail conditions. However, a San Bernardino police department spokesperson tells CNN that authorities are continuing to use drones.

Sunday 15 January: The last ping from Sands’ cell phone occurs on this day, suggesting that his phone died shortly after.

Julian Sands has gone missing while hiking in California ((Ian West/PA))

Wednesday 18 January: A car believed to belong to Sands is found by crews during a search operation for the missing British actor. Video footage shows the vehicle being towed away from the scene in Mount Baldy, California.

Thursday 19 January: Sands’ son Henry joins the ground search for their father, retracing the route his father is believed to have taken, along with the assistance of an experienced climber.

Friday 20 January: Authorities say there is “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Sands, one week after he was first reported missing. “We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a spokesperson from the department told the PA news agency.

Monday 23 January: The National Weather Service reports high winds affecting the Santa Ana mountain region and San Bernandino, close to the area where Sands is believed to have gone hiking. Sands’ family issues a statement thanking authorities for their “heroic” search efforts, which are still ongoing.