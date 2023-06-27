Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Human remains found in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California have been confirmed to be those of Julian Sands, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has said.

The British actor, 65, had been missing for more than five months, after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area on January 13.

The remains were found in the same area on Saturday by civilian hikers, with a coroner later confirming them to be those of Sands.

The news was shared by the Sheriff’s department on Tuesday.

Last week Sands’ family released a statement saying they were continuing to keep him “in our hearts with bright memories”.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and co-ordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” a family statement, issued on Wednesday by the sheriff’s department, read.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

