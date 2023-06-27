Jump to content

Julian Sands: Remains found in California mountains confirmed to be those of British actor

The British actor, 65, had been missing for more than five months after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area on January 13

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 27 June 2023 21:39
Remains found in southern California have been confirmed as those of actor Julian Sands (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

Human remains found in the San Gabriel mountains in southern California have been confirmed to be those of Julian Sands, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has said.

The British actor, 65, had been missing for more than five months, after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area on January 13.

The remains were found in the same area on Saturday by civilian hikers, with a coroner later confirming them to be those of Sands.

The news was shared by the Sheriff’s department on Tuesday.

Last week Sands’ family released a statement saying they were continuing to keep him “in our hearts with bright memories”.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and co-ordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” a family statement, issued on Wednesday by the sheriff’s department, read.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

More follows on this breaking news story....

